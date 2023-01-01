Synthetic Data Generation With Omniverse Replicator

Training perception models requires large and diverse datasets. Assembling these datasets can be costly, time-consuming, dangerous, and even impossible for certain cases. Omniverse Replicator is a core extension of the Omniverse platform that lets developers build custom synthetic data generation tools and pipelines, and bootstraps the training task. In the early phases, synthetic data can accelerate proof of concepts or validate ML workflows. In later stages, real data can be augmented with synthetic data to reduce the time for training a production model. Isaac Sim has built-in support for domain randomization, allowing for changes in texture, colors, lighting, and placement. It also features support for different types of data, including bounding boxes, depth, and segmentation. Developers can output the datasets in KITTI format, making it easier to use the NVIDIA TAO Toolkit..