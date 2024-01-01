Jetson Product Lifecycle

Product Change Notifications

Hardware component changes with possible corresponding software changes may occur during the product lifecycle (e.g. memory component updates). NVIDIA complies with JEDEC JESD-046 for notification requirements and posts public Product Change Notifications (PCNs) to the Jetson Download Center.

Product End of Life Notifications

Official End of Life notice will be sent a minimum of 8 months prior to the last shipment.

Jetson Developer Kits

NVIDIA does not specify Lifecycle information for Jetson developer kits, which are intended for software development and system prototyping, not production use. Learn more here.

The following Jetson Developer Kits have reached End of Life: