Jetson Product Lifecycle

Jetson Modules

Commercial Module Available through
Jetson AGX Orin 64GB January 2030
Jetson AGX Orin 32GB January 2030
Jetson Orin NX 16GB January 2030
Jetson Orin NX 8GB January 2030
Jetson Orin Nano 8GB January 2030
Jetson Orin Nano 4GB January 2030
Jetson AGX Xavier 64GB January 2025
Jetson AGX Xavier (32GB) January 2028
Jetson Xavier NX 16GB January 2026
Jetson Xavier NX (8GB) January 2028
Jetson TX2 NX February 2028
Jetson TX2 January 2025
Jetson Nano January 2027
Industrial Module Available through
Jetson AGX Orin Industrial July 2033
Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial July 2031
Jetson TX2i April 2028

Tegra Processors

Processor Available through
Tegra 2 industrial January 2024
Tegra 2 commercial January 2024
Tegra 3 industrial January 2024
Tegra 3 commercial January 2024
Tegra K1 industrial January 2024
Tegra K1 commercial January 2024

Product Change Notifications

Hardware component changes with possible corresponding software changes may occur during the product lifecycle (e.g. memory component updates). NVIDIA complies with JEDEC JESD-046 for notification requirements and posts public Product Change Notifications (PCNs) to the Jetson Download Center.

Product End of Life Notifications

Official End of Life notice will be sent a minimum of 8 months prior to the last shipment.

Jetson Developer Kits

NVIDIA does not specify Lifecycle information for Jetson developer kits, which are intended for software development and system prototyping, not production use. Learn more here.

The following Jetson Developer Kits have reached End of Life:


Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit
Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit
Jetson TX2 Developer Kit
Jetson TX1 Developer Kit
Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit
Jetson TK1 Developer Kit