Jetson Product Lifecycle
Jetson Modules
|Commercial Module
|Available through
|Jetson AGX Orin 64GB
|January 2030
|Jetson AGX Orin 32GB
|January 2030
|Jetson Orin NX 16GB
|January 2030
|Jetson Orin NX 8GB
|January 2030
|Jetson Orin Nano 8GB
|January 2030
|Jetson Orin Nano 4GB
|January 2030
|Jetson AGX Xavier 64GB
|January 2025
|Jetson AGX Xavier (32GB)
|January 2028
|Jetson Xavier NX 16GB
|January 2026
|Jetson Xavier NX (8GB)
|January 2028
|Jetson TX2 NX
|February 2028
|Jetson TX2
|January 2025
|Jetson Nano
|January 2027
|Industrial Module
|Available through
|Jetson AGX Orin Industrial
|July 2033
|Jetson AGX Xavier Industrial
|July 2031
|Jetson TX2i
|April 2028
Tegra Processors
|Processor
|Available through
|Tegra 2 industrial
|January 2024
|Tegra 2 commercial
|January 2024
|Tegra 3 industrial
|January 2024
|Tegra 3 commercial
|January 2024
|Tegra K1 industrial
|January 2024
|Tegra K1 commercial
|January 2024
Product Change Notifications
Hardware component changes with possible corresponding software changes may occur during the product lifecycle (e.g. memory component updates). NVIDIA complies with JEDEC JESD-046 for notification requirements and posts public Product Change Notifications (PCNs) to the Jetson Download Center.
Product End of Life Notifications
Official End of Life notice will be sent a minimum of 8 months prior to the last shipment.
Jetson Developer Kits
NVIDIA does not specify Lifecycle information for Jetson developer kits, which are intended for software development and system prototyping, not production use. Learn more here.
The following Jetson Developer Kits have reached End of Life:
|Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kit
|Jetson Xavier NX Developer Kit
|Jetson TX2 Developer Kit
|Jetson TX1 Developer Kit
|Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit
|Jetson TK1 Developer Kit