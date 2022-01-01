NVIDIA® DOCA™ is the key to unlocking the potential of the NVIDIA BlueField® data processing unit (DPU) to offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads. With DOCA, developers can program the data center infrastructure of tomorrow by creating software-defined, cloud-native, DPU-accelerated services with zero-trust protection to address the increasing performance and security demands of modern data centers.

DOCA 2.0 Software

Together, DOCA and the BlueField DPU enable the development of applications that deliver breakthrough networking, security, and storage performance with a comprehensive, open development platform. BlueField isolates the infrastructure service domain from the workload domain to offer significant improvements in application and server performance, security, and efficiency, giving developers all the tools they need to realize the optimal, secure, accelerated data center.



DOCA software consists of an SDK and a runtime environment. The DOCA SDK provides industry-standard open APIs and software frameworks. The SDK supports a range of operating systems and distributions and includes drivers, libraries, tools, documentation, and example applications. The DOCA runtime includes tools for provisioning, deploying, and orchestrating containerized services on hundreds or thousands of DPUs across the data center.