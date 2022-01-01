NVIDIA DOCA Software Framework
Accelerate application development for the
NVIDIA BlueField DPU
Access DOCA
NVIDIA® DOCA™ is the key to unlocking the potential of the NVIDIA BlueField® data processing unit (DPU) to offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads. With DOCA, developers can program the data center infrastructure of tomorrow by creating software-defined, cloud-native, DPU-accelerated services with zero-trust protection to address the increasing performance and security demands of modern data centers.
DOCA 2.0 Software
Together, DOCA and the BlueField DPU enable the development of applications that deliver breakthrough networking, security, and storage performance with a comprehensive, open development platform. BlueField isolates the infrastructure service domain from the workload domain to offer significant improvements in application and server performance, security, and efficiency, giving developers all the tools they need to realize the optimal, secure, accelerated data center.
DOCA software consists of an SDK and a runtime environment. The DOCA SDK provides industry-standard open APIs and software frameworks. The SDK supports a range of operating systems and distributions and includes drivers, libraries, tools, documentation, and example applications. The DOCA runtime includes tools for provisioning, deploying, and orchestrating containerized services on hundreds or thousands of DPUs across the data center.
BlueField DPU With DOCA
The NVIDIA BlueField DPU is an advanced computing platform for data center infrastructure, delivering accelerated software-defined networking, storage, security, and management services at massive scale.
Learn About DPUs
Forward & Backward Compatibility
DOCA provides multi-generational support to offer developers the confidence that applications developed today will consistently run with added performance benefits on all future generations of BlueField.
Offload, Accelerate, Isolate Infrastructure
Network, storage and security services are offloaded, accelerated and isolated on the DPU while data is securely delivered to workloads at wire speed.
Open Ecosystem
DOCA offers a software application framework to accelerate ecosystem development.
Access DOCA documentation to view the SDK programming guides, API references, and more.
View Docs
SDK Key Components
- Industry-standard APIs: DPDK, SPDK, P4, Linux Netlink
- Network acceleration SDK: NVIDIA Accelerated Switching and Packet Processing (ASAP2)™ software-defined networking (SDN), emulated VirtIO, P4, 5T for 5G technology, Firefly time synchronization
- Security acceleration SDK: inline cryptography, deep packet inspection
- Storage acceleration SDK: storage emulation and virtualization, crypto and compression
- Remote direct-memory access (RDMA) acceleration SDK: unified communications and collaboration (UCC) and Unified Communication X (UCX), RDMA verbs, GPUDirect®
- Management SDK: deployment, provisioning, service orchestration
- User space and kernel
BlueField DPU Image and Drivers
- The BlueField Software includes the bootloader, OS kernel, necessary network interface card (NIC) firmware, NVIDIA drivers, sample filesystem, and toolchain—all certified as part of the NVIDIA NGC™ catalog.
- Ubuntu Server 22.04 ships with NVIDIA BlueField DPUs as commercial-grade Linux distribution with continuous OS and security updates.
- DOCA software is available on every leading operating system as a standalone package without a bundled OS for Arm® and x86 architectures.
DOCA Training
Webinar Replay
Introduction to Developing Applications with NVIDIA DOCA on BlueField DPUs Webinar
DOCA Ecosystem Partners
NVIDIA is working with leading platform vendors and partners to integrate and expand DOCA support for commercial distributions on NVIDIA BlueField DPUs.
Access DOCA
Unlock the potential of the DPU and experience DOCA today.
Get Started
DOCA News
Resources
NVIDIA Developer Program
Get access to free SDKs, training, and technical resources to successfully build applications on all NVIDIA technology platforms by joining our developer community.
Learn more
Configure Host-Based Firewall with NVIDIA BlueField DPU
Watch this demo to learn how to apply a drop rule to the Bluefield DPU using NVIDIA DOCA software to allow initiated connections within the server to be established.
Watch video
NVIDIA Inception: Empowering the World’s Cutting-Edge Startups
Evolve your business faster with access to technology, training, funding opportunities, and more.
Apply now
Delivering an AI-Ready Infrastructure Today for Powering the AI Factories of Tomorrow
Watch this session to learn what an AI-ready infrastructure is and how NVIDIA DPU and GPU technologies converge to accelerate computing for AI workloads.
Watch Session
- GitLab setup guides, sample applications, and more
- Developer blog: NVIDIA Introduces BlueField DPU as a Platform for Zero-Trust Security with NVIDIA DOCA 1.2
- Developer blog: Demystifying NVIDIA DOCA
- Whitepaper: DPU-Based Hardware Acceleration: A Software Perspective
- Solution Brief | DOCA App Shield
- Technical Overview | NVIDIA DOCA Firefly
BlueField DPU Runtime and Driver Downloads
Download the BlueField DPU runtime image and drivers below.