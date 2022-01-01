NVIDIA DOCA Software Framework

Accelerate application development for the
NVIDIA BlueField DPU

NVIDIA® DOCA™ is the key to unlocking the potential of the NVIDIA BlueField® data processing unit (DPU) to offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads. With DOCA, developers can program the data center infrastructure of tomorrow by creating software-defined, cloud-native, DPU-accelerated services with zero-trust protection to address the increasing performance and security demands of modern data centers.

DOCA 2.0 Software


DOCA 2.0 software framework

Together, DOCA and the BlueField DPU enable the development of applications that deliver breakthrough networking, security, and storage performance with a comprehensive, open development platform. BlueField isolates the infrastructure service domain from the workload domain to offer significant improvements in application and server performance, security, and efficiency, giving developers all the tools they need to realize the optimal, secure, accelerated data center.

DOCA software consists of an SDK and a runtime environment. The DOCA SDK provides industry-standard open APIs and software frameworks. The SDK supports a range of operating systems and distributions and includes drivers, libraries, tools, documentation, and example applications. The DOCA runtime includes tools for provisioning, deploying, and orchestrating containerized services on hundreds or thousands of DPUs across the data center.

NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU

BlueField DPU With DOCA

The NVIDIA BlueField DPU is an advanced computing platform for data center infrastructure, delivering accelerated software-defined networking, storage, security, and management services at massive scale.


DOCA software provides backward compatibility

Forward & Backward Compatibility

DOCA provides multi-generational support to offer developers the confidence that applications developed today will consistently run with added performance benefits on all future generations of BlueField.

DOCA helps offload, accelerate, and isolate infrastructure

Offload, Accelerate, Isolate Infrastructure

Network, storage and security services are offloaded, accelerated and isolated on the DPU while data is securely delivered to workloads at wire speed.

DOCA helps accelerate open ecosystem development

Open Ecosystem

DOCA offers a software application framework to accelerate ecosystem development.

Access DOCA documentation to view the SDK programming guides, API references, and more.


SDK Key Components

  • Industry-standard APIs: DPDK, SPDK, P4, Linux Netlink
  • Network acceleration SDK: NVIDIA Accelerated Switching and Packet Processing (ASAP2)™ software-defined networking (SDN), emulated VirtIO, P4, 5T for 5G technology, Firefly time synchronization
  • Security acceleration SDK: inline cryptography, deep packet inspection
  • Storage acceleration SDK: storage emulation and virtualization, crypto and compression
  • Remote direct-memory access (RDMA) acceleration SDK: unified communications and collaboration (UCC) and Unified Communication X (UCX), RDMA verbs, GPUDirect®
  • Management SDK: deployment, provisioning, service orchestration
  • User space and kernel

BlueField DPU Image and Drivers

  • The BlueField Software includes the bootloader, OS kernel, necessary network interface card (NIC) firmware, NVIDIA drivers, sample filesystem, and toolchain—all certified as part of the NVIDIA NGC™ catalog.
  • Ubuntu Server 22.04 ships with NVIDIA BlueField DPUs as commercial-grade Linux distribution with continuous OS and security updates.
  • DOCA software is available on every leading operating system as a standalone package without a bundled OS for Arm® and x86 architectures.

DOCA Training

Introduction to DOCA for DPUs

Self Paced Course

Introduction to DOCA for DPUs

Getting Started with DOCA Flow<

Self Paced Course

Getting Started with DOCA Flow

DOCA GTC Session Playlist

NVIDIA OnDemand

DOCA GTC Session Playlist

Introduction to Developing Applications with NVIDIA DOCA on BlueField DPUs Webinar

Webinar Replay

Introduction to Developing Applications with NVIDIA DOCA on BlueField DPUs Webinar

DOCA Ecosystem Partners

NVIDIA is working with leading platform vendors and partners to integrate and expand DOCA support for commercial distributions on NVIDIA BlueField DPUs.


Unlock the potential of the DPU and experience DOCA today.


DOCA News

Resources

