DriveWorks 5 for the DRIVE Orin™ SoC comes with new major features. With the Compute Graph Framework (CGF) and System Task Manager (STM) Scheduler, DriveWorks becomes a versatile automotive middleware.

CGF enables developers to express their application as nodes of a directed acyclic graph (DAG). Nodes can be re-used; the graph structure provides an intuitive way to organize complex applications. Compute resource consumption of nodes is defined in a fine-grained fashion:

Execution paths (“passes”) are defined individually with the compute engine (CPU core, GPU, DLA, etc.) and Worst Case Execution Time (WCET) to enable efficient scheduling.

For scheduling, the graph is handed over to the STM scheduler. STM is a static, non-preemptive scheduler: STM’s compiler runs offline to derive an optimal schedule that execution will follow at runtime. It is designed to be a non-preemptive scheduler - where execution is not interrupted - enabling safety-critical applications and highly reliable deterministic behavior.