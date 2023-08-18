The Jetson software stack begins with NVIDIA JetPack™ SDK, which provides Jetson Linux, developer tools, and CUDA-X accelerated libraries and other NVIDIA technologies.

JetPack enables end-to-end acceleration for your AI applications, with NVIDIA TensorRT and cuDNN for accelerated AI inferencing, CUDA for accelerated general computing, VPI for accelerated computer vision and image processing, Jetson Linux API’s for accelerated multimedia, and libArgus and V4l2 for accelerated camera processing.

NVIDIA container runtime is also included in JetPack, enabling cloud-native technologies and workflows at the edge. Transform your experience of developing and deploying software by containerizing your AI applications and managing them at scale with cloud-native technologies.

Jetson Linux provides the foundation for your applications with a Linux kernel, bootloader, NVIDIA drivers, flashing utilities, sample filesystem, and toolchains for the Jetson platform. It also includes security features, over-the-air update capabilities and much more.

JetPack will soon come with a collection of system services which are fundamental capabilities for building edge AI solutions. These services will simplify integration into developer workflows and spare them the arduous task of building them from the ground up.

JetPack SDK Jetson Linux Cloud-Native on Jetson