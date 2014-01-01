Cluster Management

A powerful workload management platform for demanding, distributed HPC environments. It provides a comprehensive set of intelligent, policy-driven scheduling features that enable you to utilize all of your compute infrastructure resources and ensure optimal application performance.

An open-source, scalable, distributed monitoring system for high-performance computing systems such as clusters and Grids. It is carefully engineered to achieve very low per-node overheads and high concurrency. Ganglia is currently in use on thousands of clusters around the world and can scale to handle clusters with several thousand of nodes.

NVIDIA Bright Cluster Manager provides comprehensive end-to-end management for heterogenous and hybrid clusters, making it quick and easy to maximize utilization of data center infrastructure.

Altair PBS Professional The industry-leading Altair® PBS Professional® workload manager and job scheduler for HPC and high-throughput computing is designed to improve productivity, optimize utilization and efficiency, and simplify administration for clusters, clouds, and supercomputers. PBS Professional automates job scheduling, management, monitoring, and reporting, and it’s the trusted solution for complex Top500 systems as well as smaller clusters.

Altair Grid Engine Altair® Grid Engine® is a leading distributed resource management system for optimizing workloads and resources in thousands of data centers, improving performance and boosting productivity and efficiency. It helps organizations improve ROI and deliver better results faster by optimizing throughput and performance of applications, containers, and services while maximizing shared compute resources across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud infrastructures.

Moab HPC Suite Moab® HPC Suite is a workload and resource orchestration platform that automates complex, optimized workload scheduling decisions and management actions with multi-dimensional policies that mimic real-world decision making. These policies balance maximizing job throughout and utilization with meeting SLAs and priorities. With a proven history of managing the most advanced, diverse, and data-intensive systems in the world, Moab HPC Suite continues to be the preferred workload management solution for next-generation HPC facilities.