NVIDIA cuLitho
Accelerate computational lithography
NVIDIA cuLitho is a library with optimized tools and algorithms for GPU-accelerating computational lithography and the manufacturing process of semiconductors by orders of magnitude over current CPU-based methods.
Manufacturing computer chips requires a critical step called computational lithography – a complex computation – involving electromagnetic physics, photochemistry, computational geometry, iterative optimization, and distributed computing.
This computational lithography step is already one of the largest compute workloads in semiconductor production, necessitating massive data centers, and the silicon miniaturization evolution process exponentially amplifies the computation requirements over time.
The Challenge
As silicon feature sizes become smaller, and the impacts of optical diffraction have to be offset, there arises a need to proactively manipulate mask patterns with optical proximity correction (OPC) or inverse lithography technology (ILT) to accurately image wafers. This requires advanced computational lithography techniques and increased compute efficiency. Every industry needs to accelerate every workload, so that we can reclaim power and do more with less.
Benefits
Acceleration libraries are at the core of accelerated computing. NVIDIA cuLitho is a library that targets the emerging challenges of nanoscale computational lithography. With GPUs, it accelerates inverse lithography by 40X, helping create new solutions to make future semiconductor technologies cheaper and more predictable. It introduces new innovations and leverages decades of investment in CUDA® infrastructure.
Performance
Faster inverse lithography technology (ILT) powers a 40X performance speedup, generating accurate photomasks faster.
Productivity
Photomasks that took two weeks can be processed overnight.
3X to 5X more masks can be generated per day.
Cost Savings
500 NVIDIA Hopper™ GPU systems running cuLitho can do the work of 40,000 CPU systems. That's 1/9 the power and 1/8 the space.
Future Silicon Scaling
Faster OPC enables new lithography innovations to address miniaturization of next-generation semiconductors, including subatomic modeling, curvilinear OPC, and high-numerical aperture extreme-ultraviolet (high-NA EUV) lithography.
Collaborators
Semiconductor and electronic design automation (EDA) industry leaders are leveraging NVIDIA cuLitho to drive silicon scaling and enable their end users to reduce costs and accelerate technology advancements.
“We are planning to integrate support for GPUs into all of our computational lithography software products. Our collaboration with NVIDIA on GPUs and cuLitho should result in tremendous benefit to computational lithography and therefore to semiconductor scaling. This will be especially true in the era of High-NA EUV lithography.”
— Peter Wennink, CEO, ASML
“Computation lithography, specifically Optical Proximity Correction (OPC) is pushing the boundaries of compute workloads for the most advanced chips. By collaborating with our partner, NVIDIA, to run Synopsys OPC software on the CULitho Platform, we massively accelerated the performance from weeks to days! The team-up of our two leading companies continues to force amazing advances in the industry.”
— Aart de Geus, Chair and CEO, Synopsys
“The cuLitho team has made admirable progress on speeding up computational lithography by moving expensive operations to GPU. This development opens up new possibilities for TSMC to deploy lithography solutions like Inverse Lithography Technology (ILT) and Deep Learning more broadly in chip manufacturing, making important contributions to the continuation of semiconductor scaling.”
— Dr. C.C. Wei, CEO, TSMC