NVIDIA cuLitho

Accelerate computational lithography

NVIDIA cuLitho is a library with optimized tools and algorithms for GPU-accelerating computational lithography and the manufacturing process of semiconductors by orders of magnitude over current CPU-based methods.

Manufacturing computer chips requires a critical step called computational lithography – a complex computation – involving electromagnetic physics, photochemistry, computational geometry, iterative optimization, and distributed computing.

This computational lithography step is already one of the largest compute workloads in semiconductor production, necessitating massive data centers, and the silicon miniaturization evolution process exponentially amplifies the computation requirements over time.