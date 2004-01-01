NVIDIA DCGM
Manage and Monitor GPUs in Cluster Environments
NVIDIA Data Center GPU Manager (DCGM) is a suite of tools for managing and monitoring NVIDIA datacenter GPUs in cluster environments. It includes active health monitoring, comprehensive diagnostics, system alerts and governance policies including power and clock management. It can be used standalone by infrastructure teams and easily integrates into cluster management tools, resource scheduling and monitoring products from NVIDIA partners.
DCGM simplifies GPU administration in the data center, improves resource reliability and uptime, automates administrative tasks, and helps drive overall infrastructure efficiency. DCGM supports Linux operating systems on x86_64, Arm and POWER (ppc64le) platforms. The installer packages include libraries, binaries, NVIDIA Validation Suite (NVVS) and source examples for using the API (C, Python and Go).
DCGM also integrates into the Kubernetes ecosystem using DCGM-Exporter to provide rich GPU telemetry in containerized environments.
DCGM is now open-source! Check us out on GitHub!
Benefits
GPU Diagnostics and System Validation
Effectively identify failures, performance degradations, power inefficiencies and their root causes.
GPU Telemetry
Gather rich set of GPU telemetry to explain job behavior, identifying opportunities to drive utilization and efficiencies, and determining root causes of potential application performance issues.
Active GPU Health Monitoring
Use low-overhead, non-invasive health monitoring while jobs are running without impact to application behavior and performance.
Integration with Management Ecosystem
Easily deploy a DCGM based monitoring solution in a Kubernetes cluster environment. Out of the box integration with various ISV solutions such as Bright Cluster Manager, IBM Spectrum LSF and open-source tools such as Prometheus, collectd.
Learn More
Blog posts
Documentation
Recorded talks
Installing the Latest DCGM
By downloading and using the software, you agree to fully comply with the terms and conditions of the NVIDIA DCGM License.
Note that it is recommended to use the latest R450+ NVIDIA datacenter driver that can be downloaded from NVIDIA Driver Downloads page.
As the recommended method, install DCGM directly from the CUDA network repos. Older DCGM releases are also available from the repos.
Quickstart Instructions:
Ubuntu LTS
Set up the CUDA network repository meta-data, GPG key. The example shown below is for Ubuntu 20.04 on x86_64:
$ wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu2004/x86_64/cuda-keyring_1.0-1_all.deb
$ sudo dpkg -i cuda-keyring_1.0-1_all.deb
$ sudo add-apt-repository "deb https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu2004/x86_64/ /"
Install DCGM
$ sudo apt-get update
&& sudo apt-get install -y datacenter-gpu-manager
Red Hat
Set up the CUDA network repository meta-data, GPG key. The example shown below is for RHEL 8 on x86_64:
$ sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/rhel8/x86_64/cuda-rhel8.repo
Install DCGM
$ sudo dnf clean expire-cache \
&& sudo dnf install -y datacenter-gpu-manager
Set up the DCGM service
$ sudo systemctl --now enable nvidia-dcgm
Review the release notes and the documentation for install instructions on supported distributions and platforms.
Archived Releases
DCGM 2.1.4 Downloads (January 2021)
If you would like to download the DCGM installer packages, please register for the NVIDIA developer program using the "Join Now" button below. The program is free to join and everyone is accepted. If you are signed up and logged in, you can directly proceed to download the packages.
DCGM 2.0.15 Downloads (January 2021)
For what's new in DCGM 2.0.15, review the release notes.
DCGM 2.0.13 Downloads (October 2020)
For what's new in DCGM 2.0.13, review the release notes.
DCGM 2.0.10 Downloads (July 2020)
For what's new in DCGM 2.0.10, review the release notes.
For what's new in DCGM 2.0.10, review the release notes.
DCGM 1.7.2 Downloads (December 2019)
For what's new in DCGM 1.7.2, review the release notes.
DCGM 1.7.1 Downloads (September 2019)
For what's new in DCGM 1.7.1, review the release notes.
DCGM 1.6.3 Downloads (April 2019)
For what's new in DCGM 1.6.3, review the release notes.
DCGM 1.5.6 Downloads (Dec 2018)
What's New in DCGM 1.4.6
- Added support for Tesla M10, and bandwidth test on Tesla P4
- Integration with open-source tools such as Prometheus, collectd to report GPU metrics
- Additional GPU metrics reported by DCGM (e.g. PCIe stats, Memory, Performance states, Video encoder/decoder clocks)
- Supports the NVIDIA® Tesla® V100 (32GB) GPU accelerator
- Many other improvements and bug fixes -- see release notes for details
What's New in DCGM 1.4.2
- Integration with open-source tools such as Prometheus, collectd to report GPU metrics
- Additional GPU metrics reported by DCGM (e.g. PCIe stats, Memory, Performance states, Video encoder/decoder clocks)
- Supports the NVIDIA® Tesla® V100 (32GB) GPU accelerator
- Many other improvements and bug fixes -- see release notes for details
DCGM 1.4.2 Downloads (May 2018)
What's New in DCGM 1.3.3
- DCGM features are now available on non-Tesla GPUs
- Includes additional GPU diagnostics to stress GPU hardware
- All functionality of NVVS is now accessible via the DCGM command line interface
- Supports the NVIDIA® Tesla® V100 Hyperscale PCIe GPU accelerator
- Many other improvements and bug fixes -- see release notes for details
DCGM 1.3.3 Downloads
What's New in DCGM 1.2.3
- Added support for the NVIDIA® Tesla® V100 GPU accelerator
- Performance improvements - up to 40x speedups for reporting of GPU metrics
- Added new policy triggers for XID events
- Bug fixes
DCGM 1.2.3 Downloads
