Accelerate Applications on NVIDIA Ampere

Third-Generation Tensor Cores

Developers can leverage Tensor Cores via multiple APIs and SDKs. The WMMA (Warp Matrix Multiply and Accumulate) operations in CUDA provide the most direct access while specialized libraries like cuDNN, RAPIDS, TensorRT and DLSS take advantage of Tensor Cores to accelerate AI training and inference.

Analyze your models with the NVIDIA Nsight suite of profiler and debugger tools; and optimize your Tensor Cores implementation with helpful learning resources.