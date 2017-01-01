NVIDIA Real-Time Denoisers (NRD)

ReBLUR is a denoiser based on the idea of self-stabilizing, recurrent blurring. It’s designed to work with diffuse and specular signals generated with low ray budgets. In fact, ReBLUR supports checkerboard rendering, producing reasonable results when casting just half a ray per pixel. Compared to Spatiotemporal Variance-Guided Filtering (SVGF), which was introduced in 2017, ReBLUR offers more realistic lighting with better temporal stability, all while being 50 percent faster. To see ReBLUR in action, play CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 or Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs: Legion on an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX® GPU. As an additional feature, ReBLUR denoises ambient and specular occlusion signals for free, which can be useful in modern games.

SIGMA is a fast shadow denoiser. It supports shadows from any type of light sources, like the sun and local lights. SIGMA relies more on physically based spatial filtering than temporal filtering, offering minimal temporal lag.