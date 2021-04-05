Latest Version for RTXDI SDK

RTXDI SDK v2.1

Features:

Major refactor of C++ API that separates the ReSTIR DI, ReGIR, and ReSTIR GI algorithms into distinct contexts

Major refactor of C++ API that separates the ReSTIR DI, ReGIR, and ReSTIR GI algorithms into distinct contexts Updated sample UI to reflect the algorithm distinctions

Updated sample UI to reflect the algorithm distinctions Various bug fixes, improvements, and documentation updates