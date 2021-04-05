Download the NVIDIA RTXDI SDK

System Requirements


v2.1
Operating Systems
Windows 10 version 2004, SDK v19041
Dependencies
DirectX Raytracing 1.0 or 1.1 API, or higher; Vulkan KHR_ray_query or KHR_ray_tracing_pipeline APIs
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series etc., AMD RX6000-series or higher.
Development Environment
Visual Studio 2019 or any C++17-compatible compiler DirectX Shader Compiler: Latest Windows SDK version or latest GitHub version (for Vulkan shaders).


Latest Version for RTXDI SDK


RTXDI SDK v2.1


Features:

  • Major refactor of C++ API that separates the ReSTIR DI, ReGIR, and ReSTIR GI algorithms into distinct contexts
  • Updated sample UI to reflect the algorithm distinctions
  • Various bug fixes, improvements, and documentation updates

Please review the license agreement and check the box below to indicate that you accept it and access RTXDI.


I Agree To the Terms of the NVIDIA RTX SDKs License Agreement