Download the NVIDIA RTXDI SDK
System Requirements
|Operating Systems
|Dependencies
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series etc., AMD RX6000-series or higher.
|Development Environment
Latest Version for RTXDI SDK
RTXDI SDK v2.1
Features:
- Major refactor of C++ API that separates the ReSTIR DI, ReGIR, and ReSTIR GI algorithms into distinct contexts
- Updated sample UI to reflect the algorithm distinctions
- Various bug fixes, improvements, and documentation updates
