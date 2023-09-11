NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM is now publicly available on GitHub!   Learn More

TensorRT: What’s New

NVIDIA® TensorRT-LLM greatly speeds optimization of large language models (LLMs). Leveraging TensorRT™, FasterTransformer, and more, TensorRT-LLM accelerates LLMs via targeted optimizations like Flash Attention, Inflight Batching, and FP8 in an open-source Python API, enabling developers to get optimal inference performance on GPUs.

NVIDIA TensorRT 8.6 improves cross-compatibility between GPUs and software stacks, making TensorRT more versatile across hardware deployments and upgrades.


TensorRT 8.6 GA is a free download for members of the NVIDIA Developer Program.

Ways to Get Started With NVIDIA TensorRT


TensorRT

TensorRT is available to download for free as a binary on multiple different platforms or as a container on NVIDIA NGC™. Purchase NVIDIA AI Enterprise, an end-to-end AI software platform that includes TensorRT and TensorRT-LLM, for mission-critical AI inference with enterprise-grade security, stability, manageability, and support. Contact sales or apply for a 90-day NVIDIA AI Enterprise evaluation license to get started.


TensorRT-LLM

TensorRT-LLM is available on GitHub. Purchase NVIDIA AI Enterprise, an end-to-end AI software platform that includes TensorRT and TensorRT-LLM, for mission-critical AI inference with enterprise-grade security, stability, manageability, and support. Contact sales to learn more.


Ways to Get Started With NVIDIA TensorRT Frameworks


Torch-TensorRT

Torch-TensorRT is available in the PyTorch container from the NGC catalog. Purchase NVIDIA AI Enterprise, an end-to-end AI software platform that includes PyTorch, for mission-critical AI inference with enterprise-grade security, stability, manageability, and support. Contact sales or apply for a 90-day NVIDIA AI Enterprise evaluation license to get started.


TensorFlow-TensorRT

TensorFlow-TensorRT is available in the TensorFlow container from the NGC catalog. Purchase NVIDIA AI Enterprise, an end-to-end AI software platform that includes TensorFlow, for mission-critical AI inference with enterprise-grade security, stability, manageability, and support. Contact sales or apply for a 90-day NVIDIA AI Enterprise evaluation license to get started.


Explore More TensorRT Resources


