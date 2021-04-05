Download RTXGI SDK

System Requirements

RTXGI SDK
Operating Systems
Windows 10 1809 (17763) , or higher
Ubuntu Linux 18.04, or similar distribution
Dependencies

DirectX® Raytracing 1.0 API, or higher (Windows only)
Vulkan SDK 1.2.170, or higher (optional on Windows)
DXR Capable GPU

NVIDIA GeForce and Quadro products (20 series GPU and above) with 6+GB of VRAM and the latest NVIDIA Display Driver installed
Development Environment
CMake 3.10, or higher
Visual Studio 2017, 2019, or Visual Studio Code

Latest Version for RTXGI SDK

Please review the license agreement and check the box below to indicate that you accept it and access RTXGI.



I Agree To the Terms of the NVIDIA RTX SDKs License Agreement


Release Notes

RTXGI SDK v1.3

Features:

  • Added dynamic library support
  • Increased the maximum probe count per DDGI volume by 2x
  • Added support for Shader Model 6.6 Dynamic Resources in D3D12
  • Improvements to Probe border updates, blending and GPU utilization
  • Improved Vulkan push constants implementation
  • Test harness updated with RTXGI 1.3 features
  • Bug Fixes and Improvements

Download RTXGI UE Plugin

System Requirements

RTXGI UE Plugin
Operating Systems
Windows 10 64-bit
Dependencies

DirectX® Raytracing 1.0 API, or higher
DXR Capable GPU


NVIDIA GeForce and Quadro products (Pascal and later) with 6+GB of VRAM and the latest NVIDIA Display Driver installed
Engine Support
The RTXGI UE plugin only supports UE 4.27 and UE 5.0. UE 5.1 is not supported.

Latest Version for RTXGI UE Plugin

Please review the license agreement and check the box below to indicate that you accept it and access the RTXGI plugin.


I Agree To the Terms of the NVIDIA RTX SDKs License Agreement


Release Notes

RTXGI UE Plugin v1.1.50

Features:

  • Added support for UE 5.0 release
  • Fixed a crash that occurred in the UE4 Editor in Debug Mode
  • Added Linux build support (allows building with Win64 blueprints on Linux platforms)