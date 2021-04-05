Download RTXGI SDK
System Requirements
|
|Operating Systems
|
|Dependencies
|
DirectX® Raytracing 1.0 API, or higher (Windows only)
NVIDIA GeForce and Quadro products (20 series GPU and above) with 6+GB of VRAM and the latest NVIDIA Display Driver installed
|Development Environment
|
Visual Studio 2017, 2019, or Visual Studio Code
Latest Version for RTXGI SDK
Release Notes
RTXGI SDK v1.3
Features:
- Added dynamic library support
- Increased the maximum probe count per DDGI volume by 2x
- Added support for Shader Model 6.6 Dynamic Resources in D3D12
- Improvements to Probe border updates, blending and GPU utilization
- Improved Vulkan push constants implementation
- Test harness updated with RTXGI 1.3 features
- Bug Fixes and Improvements
Download RTXGI UE Plugin
System Requirements
|
|Operating Systems
|
|Dependencies
|
DirectX® Raytracing 1.0 API, or higher
NVIDIA GeForce and Quadro products (Pascal and later) with 6+GB of VRAM and the latest NVIDIA Display Driver installed
|Engine Support
|
Latest Version for RTXGI UE Plugin
Release Notes
RTXGI UE Plugin v1.1.50
Features:
- Added support for UE 5.0 release
- Fixed a crash that occurred in the UE4 Editor in Debug Mode
- Added Linux build support (allows building with Win64 blueprints on Linux platforms)