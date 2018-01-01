DIRECTX 12 ULTIMATE

DirectX 12 Ultimate is Microsoft’s latest graphics API, which codifies NVIDIA RTX’s innovative technologies first introduced in 2018, as the cross-platform standard for next-generation, real-time graphics. It offers APIs for Ray Tracing, Variable Rate Shading, Mesh Shading, Sampler Feedback, and more, enabling developers to implement cinema-quality reflections, shadows, and lighting in games and real-time applications. With the DirectX 12 Agility SDK, developers can get the latest ray tracing technologies and graphics API’s immediately on any Windows 10 version November 2019 and newer.