NVIDIA WaveWorks
Cinematic-Quality Ocean Simulation
NVIDIA WaveWorks enables developers to deliver a cinematic-quality ocean simulation for interactive applications. The simulation runs in the frequency domain using spectral wave model for wind waves and displacements plus velocity potentials for interactive waves. A set of inverse FFT steps then transforms to the spatial domain ready for rendering. The NVIDIA WaveWorks simulation is initialized and controlled by a simple C API and the results are accessed for rendering as native graphics API objects. Parameterization is via intuitive real-world variables, such as wind speed and direction. These parameters can be used to tune the look of the sea surface for a wide variety of conditions - from gentle ripples to a heavy storm-tossed ocean based on the Beaufort scale.
|Platforms
|PC, Linux
|Dependencies
|DX11, DX12, Vulkan
For source or alternative licensing contact your friendly local NVIDIA developer relations representative
Key Features
NVIDIA WaveWorks features include:
- Spectral wind wave model, based on dual JONSWAP spectra
- Interactive waves simulation, with dispersion relation
- Dynamic PBR-ready anisotropic BRDF
- Foam simulation
- Multiple simulation LOD settings
- Quad-tree tile-based geometry generator
- Host readbacks for in-game physics
- DX11, DX12, Vulkan
- A "no graphics" path for clients & servers