NVIDIA WaveWorks

Cinematic-Quality Ocean Simulation

NVIDIA WaveWorks enables developers to deliver a cinematic-quality ocean simulation for interactive applications. The simulation runs in the frequency domain using spectral wave model for wind waves and displacements plus velocity potentials for interactive waves. A set of inverse FFT steps then transforms to the spatial domain ready for rendering. The NVIDIA WaveWorks simulation is initialized and controlled by a simple C API and the results are accessed for rendering as native graphics API objects. Parameterization is via intuitive real-world variables, such as wind speed and direction. These parameters can be used to tune the look of the sea surface for a wide variety of conditions - from gentle ripples to a heavy storm-tossed ocean based on the Beaufort scale.

Platforms PC, Linux Dependencies DX11, DX12, Vulkan By downloading, you agree to the Terms of the GameWorks SDK EULA WaveWorks 2.0 Download For source or alternative licensing contact your friendly local NVIDIA developer relations representative

Key Features

NVIDIA WaveWorks features include: