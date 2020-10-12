NVIDIA vMaterials is a curated collection of MDL materials and lights representing common real-world materials used in the design and AEC workflows. Integrating the Iray or MDL SDK quickly brings a library of hundreds of ready-to-use materials to your application without writing shaders. The materials are built with a consistent scale so designers can easily switch from material to material without needing to re-adjust the scale. The layering capabilities of MDL make quick work of changing or enhancing the materials to get just the look that’s needed. Since vMaterials are built on MDL, they can easily be saved and opened in other supporting applications. NVIDIA vMaterials make it easy to provide your customers with a wide range of materials quickly and easily.

For material manufacturers, vMaterials can be digital reference samples for your product catalog. Providing a library of verified materials enables customers to spec your product into their design with confidence they are experiencing the correct material appearance. Contact us if you are interested in moving your catalog into vMaterials.

vMaterials 2.2.1 now available

vMaterials 2.2.1 brings a new catalog with new and overhauled materials. Textures have been captured using photogrammetry, increasing their overall quality. Materials also have improved quality and the catalog offers a curated collection of standardized presets with an intuitive parameter user interface.

Ready for Omniverse

vMaterials 2.2.1 are directly available in NVIDIA Omniverse as a ready-to-use package to use in your projects. The pack can also be downloaded via Omniverse Launcher.