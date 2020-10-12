vMaterials
NVIDIA vMaterials is a curated collection of MDL materials and lights representing common real-world materials used in the design and AEC workflows. Integrating the Iray or MDL SDK quickly brings a library of hundreds of ready-to-use materials to your application without writing shaders. The materials are built with a consistent scale so designers can easily switch from material to material without needing to re-adjust the scale. The layering capabilities of MDL make quick work of changing or enhancing the materials to get just the look that’s needed. Since vMaterials are built on MDL, they can easily be saved and opened in other supporting applications. NVIDIA vMaterials make it easy to provide your customers with a wide range of materials quickly and easily.
For material manufacturers, vMaterials can be digital reference samples for your product catalog. Providing a library of verified materials enables customers to spec your product into their design with confidence they are experiencing the correct material appearance. Contact us if you are interested in moving your catalog into vMaterials.
vMaterials 2.2.1 now available
vMaterials 2.2.1 brings a new catalog with new and overhauled materials. Textures have been captured using photogrammetry, increasing their overall quality. Materials also have improved quality and the catalog offers a curated collection of standardized presets with an intuitive parameter user interface.
Ready for Omniverse
vMaterials 2.2.1 are directly available in NVIDIA Omniverse as a ready-to-use package to use in your projects. The pack can also be downloaded via Omniverse Launcher.
vMaterials 2.2.1 Key Features
- 1850+ common materials for AEC & Design
- Highly detailed photogrammetry texture maps
- Digital Reference for real world materials
- Tweakable materials with intuitive parameter controls
- Custom-built material models for different material types
- Physically accurate
- Cross Platform
- Catalog based on NVIDIA MDL (Material Definition Language).
- Infinite tiling: Materials that use this feature do not have visible patterns when a texture is tiled over a large area.
- A new algorithm for tiles where each tile receives randomized parameters to create an infinite variety of tiles.
|Platforms
|Windows, Linux and Mac
|Dependencies
|MDL 1.7 (vMaterials 2.1, 2.2)
MDL 1.6 (vMaterials 2.0)
MDL 1.4 (vMaterials 1.7)
|Supported Applications
|
|Documentation
|vMaterials Installation Instructions
|Forum
|Discussion Platform
Users who still want to use version 1.7 vMaterials, can install it alongside the 2.x and use it as a complementary material catalog.
- vMaterials 2.2 for Windows
- vMaterials 2.2 for Linux
- vMaterials 2.2 Mac OSX
- vMaterials 2.1 for Windows
- vMaterials 2.1 for Linux
- vMaterials 2.1 for Mac OSX
- vMaterials 2.0 for Windows
- vMaterials 2.0 for Linux
- vMaterials 2.0 for Mac OSX
- vMaterials 1.7 for Windows
- vMaterials 1.7 for Linux
- vMaterials 1.7 for Mac OSX
