NVIDIA OptiX™ AI-Accelerated Denoiser

The AI-accelerated denoiser was trained using tens of thousands of images rendered from one thousand 3D scenes. The training data was given to an auto encoder similar to the one described in the paper and run on an NVIDIA® DGX-1™. The result is an AI-accelerated denoiser which is included in the OptiX SDK that works on a wide number of scenes. To further expand quality and performance.

For more information on neural network training, please see links at the bottom of this page.