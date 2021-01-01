CUDA Toolkit

Develop, Optimize and Deploy GPU-Accelerated Apps

The NVIDIA® CUDA® Toolkit provides a development environment for creating high performance GPU-accelerated applications. With the CUDA Toolkit, you can develop, optimize, and deploy your applications on GPU-accelerated embedded systems, desktop workstations, enterprise data centers, cloud-based platforms and HPC supercomputers. The toolkit includes GPU-accelerated libraries, debugging and optimization tools, a C/C++ compiler, and a runtime library to deploy your application.

Using built-in capabilities for distributing computations across multi-GPU configurations, scientists and researchers can develop applications that scale from single GPU workstations to cloud installations with thousands of GPUs.