DLSS 3.5

NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 is a suite of AI rendering technologies powered by Tensor Cores on GeForce RTX GPUs for faster frame rates, better image quality, and great responsiveness. DLSS now includes Super Resolution & DLAA (available for all RTX GPUs), Frame Generation (RTX 40 Series GPUs), and Ray Reconstruction (available for all RTX GPUs). To get the full benefits of DLSS, download both DLSS Super Resolution and DLSS Frame Generation SDKs/Plugins.

DLSS Ray Reconstruction

(Coming Soon)

DLSS Ray Reconstruction, which enhances image quality by using AI to generate additional pixels for intensive ray-traced scenes, will be coming soon to DLSS 3.5. Please contact your NVIDIA account manager for early access to Ray Reconstruction, or sign up to be notified when it’s publicly available here: https://developer.nvidia.com/rtx/dlss/notify-me

