Horizon-Based Ambient Occlusion Plus (HBAO+)

To create realistic shadowing around objects, developers use an effect called ambient occlusion (AO). Unlike traditional shadowing, AO can account for the occlusion of light, creating non-uniform shadows that add depth to the scene. Most commonly, games use screen-space ambient occlusion (SSAO) for the rendering of AO effects. There are many variants of SSAO, but all are based on early AO tech; because of this, they suffer from a lack of shadow definition and quality and only show a minimal increase in image quality (IQ) compared to the same scene without AO.

How Is Horizon-Based Ambient Occlusion + Different?

Unlike previous SSAO variants, HBAO uses a physically based algorithm that approximates an integral with depth buffer sampling. This enables HBAO to generate higher-quality SSAO, increasing the number of samples per pixel and the definition, quality, and visibility of AO.

But for performance reasons, HBAO is typically rendered at half-resolution, reducing the number of AO pixels by three-quarters. Unfortunately, rendering HBAO at reduced resolutions causes flickering that’s challenging to hide in all situations.

To overcome these issues, NVIDIA has completely redeveloped and revamped SSAO to create HBAO+, a paradigm shift in the field of SSAO rendering. In comparison to HBAO, HBAO+ doubles the detail level of AO and runs three times faster.