NVIDIA MDL SDK

The NVIDIA Material Definition Language (MDL) SDK is a set of tools to enable quick integration of physically-based materials into rendering applications. It contains comprehensive C++ and Python APIs that allow applications to load MDL modules, analyze, and understand the structure of a material so it can build a UI for material editing and render the results. NVIDIA will soon open source the MDL Distiller, a fully automated companion solution to the MDL SDK that enables best-in-class implementations of MDL support for all kinds of renderers.