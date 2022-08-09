NVIDIA NeuralVDB



Watch the SIGGRAPH announcement video and demo reel showcasing how NeuralVDB revolutionizes complex volumetric simulations across industries with an up to 100x memory footprint reduction.

NeuralVDB is a large-scale volume representation with AI-enabled data compression technology. It offers significant efficiency improvements over OpenVDB, the industry-standard library for simulating and rendering sparse volumetric data such as water, fire, smoke and clouds.

Interested in testing out the NeuralVDB SDK? Please join our Early Access Program and share more about your use case. Please register or log in using your company email credentials to help us evaluate and grant access. Thanks for your patience as we expand this program.