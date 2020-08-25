NanoVDB

Developed by NVIDIA, NanoVDB adds real-time rendering GPU support for OpenVDB. OpenVDB is the Academy Award-winning industry standard data-structure and toolset used for manipulating volumetric effects.

Get Started
Demo reel from the GTC presentation entitled NanoVDB: A GPU-Friendly and Portable VDB Data Structure For Real-Time Rendering And Simulation

Benefits

NanoVDB is for artists and engineers within motion picture production and game development looking to accelerate processes such as filtering, volume rendering, collision detection, ray tracing and more! NanoVDB will allow developers to generate and load complex special effects in real time while using a small memory footprint, freeing up the CPU and GPU for other critical processes.

Industry Standard

NanoVDB accelerates OpenVDB applications, which is the industry standard for motion picture visual effects. OpenVDB has spearheaded the quick adoption of NanoVDB, guaranteeing long lasting support.

GPU Accelerated

Fully optimized for the highest performance and quality in real time on NVIDIA GPUs, NanoVDB will accelerate the most graphically intensive processes.

Seamless Integration

Complete compatibility with OpenVDB structures allows for quick back-and-forth functionality, allowing efficient creation and visualization of pre-existing data.

