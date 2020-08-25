NanoVDB
Developed by NVIDIA, NanoVDB adds real-time rendering GPU support for OpenVDB. OpenVDB is the Academy Award-winning industry standard data-structure and toolset used for manipulating volumetric effects.Get Started
Benefits
NanoVDB is for artists and engineers within motion picture production and game development looking to accelerate processes such as filtering, volume rendering, collision detection, ray tracing and more! NanoVDB will allow developers to generate and load complex special effects in real time while using a small memory footprint, freeing up the CPU and GPU for other critical processes.
Industry Standard
NanoVDB accelerates OpenVDB applications, which is the industry standard for motion picture visual effects. OpenVDB has spearheaded the quick adoption of NanoVDB, guaranteeing long lasting support.
GPU Accelerated
Fully optimized for the highest performance and quality in real time on NVIDIA GPUs, NanoVDB will accelerate the most graphically intensive processes.
Seamless Integration
Complete compatibility with OpenVDB structures allows for quick back-and-forth functionality, allowing efficient creation and visualization of pre-existing data.
Partners
“With NanoVDB being added to the upcoming Houdini 18.5 release, we’ve moved the static collisions of our Vellum Solver and the sourcing of our Pyro Solver over to the GPU, giving artists the performance and more fluid experience they crave
“After spending just a few days integrating NanoVDB into an unoptimized ray marching prototype of our next generation renderer, it still delivered an order of magnitude improvement on the GPU versus our current CPU-based RenderMan/RIS OpenVDB reference.
“ILM has been an early adopter of GPU technology in simulating and rendering dense volumes,” said Dan Bailey, senior software engineer at ILM. “We are excited that the ASWF is going to be the custodian of NanoVDB and now that it offers an efficient sparse volume implementation on the GPU. We can’t wait to try this out in production.”
“As part of the OpenVDB project at the Academy Software Foundation, an open-source organization for the film industry, NanoVDB was seamless to integrate into Blender's GPU rendering.” says Brecht Van Lommel, principal engineer at Blender. “The memory savings and fast conversion makes interactive simulation, editing and rendering of volumes more accessible to artists, ultimately bringing greater creativity to their workflows.”