NVIDIA Modulus

NVIDIA Modulus is an open-source framework for building, training, and fine-tuning Physics-ML models with a simple Python interface.

Using Modulus, engineers can build high-fidelity AI surrogate models that blend the causality of physics described by governing partial differential equations (PDEs) with simulation data from CAE solvers or observed data. Such AI models can predict with near-real-time latency and for a parameterized design space.

Use Modulus to bolster your engineering simulations with AI. You can build models for enterprise-scale digital twin applications across multiple physics domains, from CFD and structural to electromagnetics.



