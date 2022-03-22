NVIDIA Modulus
NVIDIA Modulus is an open-source framework for building, training, and fine-tuning Physics-ML models with a simple Python interface.
Using Modulus, engineers can build high-fidelity AI surrogate models that blend the causality of physics described by governing partial differential equations (PDEs) with simulation data from CAE solvers or observed data. Such AI models can predict with near-real-time latency and for a parameterized design space.
Use Modulus to bolster your engineering simulations with AI. You can build models for enterprise-scale digital twin applications across multiple physics domains, from CFD and structural to electromagnetics.
Benefits
Modulus is an open-source, freely available AI framework for developing physics-ML models and novel AI architectures for engineering systems.
AI Toolkit for Physics
Quickly configure, build, and train AI models for physical systems in any domain from engineering simulations to life sciences with simple Python APIs.
Customize Models
Download, build on, and customize state-of-the-art pretrained models from the NVIDIA NGC™ catalog.
Near-Real-Time Inference
Deploy AI surrogate models as digital twins of your physical systems to simulate in near real time.
Scale With NVIDIA AI
Leverage NVIDIA AI to scale training performance from single-GPU to multi-node implementations.
Open-Source Design
Experience the benefits of open source. Modulus that is built on top of PyTorch and is released under the Apache 2.0 license.
Standardized
Work with the best practices of AI development for physics-ML models, with an immediate focus on engineering applications.
User Friendly
Boost productivity with user-comprehensible error messages and easy-to-program Pythonic API interfaces.
High Quality
Use high-quality software with enterprise-grade development, tutorials for getting started, and robust validation and documentation.
See Modulus in Action
Accelerating Extreme Weather Prediction With FourCastNet
Siemens Energy HRSG Digital Twin Simulation Using NVIDIA Modulus and Omniverse
Maximizing Wind Energy Production Using Wake Optimization
Accelerating Carbon Capture and Storage With Fourier Neural Operator and NVIDIA Modulus
Predicting Extreme Weather Events Three Weeks in Advance With
FourCastNet
Contribute to Modulus’ Development
Modulus provides a unique platform for collaboration within the scientific community. Domain experts are invited to contribute and accelerate physics-ML across a variety of use cases and applications.
Key Features
New Model Architectures
Modulus offers a variety of approaches for training physics-based models, from purely physics-driven models like PINNs to physics-based, data-driven architectures such as neural operators.
Modulus includes curated Physics-ML model architectures, Fourier feature networks, or Fourier neural operators trained on NVIDIA DGX across open-source, free datasets found in the documentation.
Training State-of-the-Art Physics-ML Models
Modulus provides an end-to-end pipeline for training Physics-ML models—from ingesting geometry to adding PDEs and scaling the training to multi-node GPUs. Modulus also includes training recipes in the form of reference applications.
Explicit Parameterization
Modulus provides explicit parameter specifications for training the surrogate model with a range of values to learn for the design space and for inferring multiple scenarios simultaneously.
Omniverse Integration
Modulus is now integrated with NVIDIA Omniverse™ via the Modulus extension that can be used to visualize the outputs of a Modulus-trained model. The extension enables you to import the output results into a visualization pipeline for common output scenarios, such as streamlines and iso-surfaces. It also provides an interface that enables interactive exploration of design variables and parameters for inferring new system behavior and visualizing it in near real time.
Production-Ready Solution With NVIDIA AI Enterprise
Modulus is now available with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, an end-to-end AI software platform optimized to accelerate enterprises to the leading edge of AI. NVIDIA AI Enterprise delivers validation and integration for NVIDIA AI open-source software, access to AI solution workflows to speed time to production, certifications to deploy AI everywhere, and enterprise-grade support, security, and API stability while mitigating the potential risks of open-source software.
Ways to Get Started With NVIDIA Modulus
Download Containers and Models for Development
Develop Physics-ML models using Modulus container and pretrained models, available for free on NVIDIA NGC.
Enterprise-Scale Workflows
Get free access to NVIDIA cloud workflows for Modulus and experience the ease of scaling to enterprise workloads.
Self-Paced Online Course
Take a hands-on introductory course from the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) to explore physics-informed machine learning with Modulus.
What Others Are Saying
“[Modulus]’ clear APIs, clean and easily navigable code, environment, and hardware configurations well handled with dockers, scalability, ease of deployment, and the competent support team made it easy to adopt and has provided some very promising results. This has been great so far, and we look forward to using [Modulus] on problems with much larger dimensions.”
— Cedric Frances, Ph.D. Student, Stanford University
[Using Physics-Informed Deep Learning for Transport in Porous Media]
“[Modulus] is an AI-based physics simulation toolkit that has the potential to unlock amazing capabilities in industrial and scientific simulation.”
— Christopher Lamb, VP of Computing Software, NVIDIA
“We believe that [Modulus] has some unique features like parameterized geometries for multi-physics problems and multi-GPU/multi-node neural network implementation. We are looking forward to incorporating [Modulus] in our research and teaching activities.”
— Professor Hadi Meidani, Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The collaboration between Siemens Gamesa and NVIDIA has meant a great step forward in accelerating the computational speed and the deployment speed of our latest algorithms development in such a complex field as computational fluid dynamics.
— Sergio Dominguez, Siemens Gamesa
Accelerated computing with AI at data center scale has the potential to deliver millionfold increases in performance to tackle challenges, such as mitigating climate change, discovering drugs and finding new sources of renewable energy. NVIDIA’s AI-enabled framework for scientific digital twins equips researchers to pursue solutions to these massive problems.
— Ian Buck, VP Accelerated Computing NVIDIA
