NVIDIA OptiX™ Downloads

OptiX is free to use within any application, including commercial and educational applications. To download, you must be a member of the NVIDIA Developer Program.

Key Features and Components Shader Execution Reordering (SER)

Programmable GPU-accelerated Ray-Tracing Pipeline

Single-ray shader programming model using C++

Optimized for current and future generations of NVIDIA GPU architectures

Transparently scales across multiple GPUs

Automatically combines GPU memory over NVLink for large scenes

AI Accelerated rendering using Tensor Cores

Ray Tracing acceleration using RT Cores

ARM support Operating System Windows, Linux, OSX, Power9,

ARM (7.5)

(see release notes for specific version) Dependencies NVIDIA GeForce, Quadro and Tesla products with Maxwell and newer generation GPUs. Recent NVIDIA Display Driver Development Environment C/C++ Compiler and Recent CUDA Toolkit

