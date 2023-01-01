NVIDIA OptiX™ Downloads
OptiX is free to use within any application, including commercial and educational applications. To download, you must be a member of the NVIDIA Developer Program.
Key Features and Components
- Shader Execution Reordering (SER)
- Programmable GPU-accelerated Ray-Tracing Pipeline
- Single-ray shader programming model using C++
- Optimized for current and future generations of NVIDIA GPU architectures
- Transparently scales across multiple GPUs
- Automatically combines GPU memory over NVLink for large scenes
- AI Accelerated rendering using Tensor Cores
- Ray Tracing acceleration using RT Cores
- Free for Commercial-Use
- ARM support
|Operating System
|Windows, Linux, OSX, Power9,
ARM (7.5)
(see release notes for specific version)
|Dependencies
|
NVIDIA GeForce, Quadro and Tesla products with Maxwell and newer generation GPUs.
Recent NVIDIA Display Driver
|Development Environment
|C/C++ Compiler and Recent CUDA Toolkit
By clicking the "Accept & Download" button, you are confirming that you have read and agree to be bound by the SOFTWARE DEVELOPER KITS, SAMPLES AND TOOLS LICENSE AGREEMENT for use of the SDK package. The download will begin immediately after clicking on the "Accept & Download" button below.
Release Notes (90KB, PDF)
[DEVBLOG] - How to get started with OptiX 7.3 DevBlog or GTC Session
NOTE: Requires NVIDIA R535 driver or newer. You may need a Beta Driver for certain operating systems.
OptiX 8.0.0 introduces performance improvements and support for Shader Execution Reordering (SER)
Release Highlights NVIDIA® OptiX™ 8.0.0 (Aug 2023)
- Improved ribbon intersector that produces smoother segment connections
- SDK sample optixPathTracer has been updated to support SER feature
- The OptiX Demand Loading library is now fully asynchronous, with sparse texture tiles loaded in the background by
multiple CPU threads while OptiX kernels execute on the GPU
Support:
OptiX support is available on NVIDIA's Developer Zone at: https://developer.nvidia.com/optix-forums
If you have any confidential concerns please send your issues directly to OptiX-Help@NVIDIA.com and we will do our best to address them. E-mailed questions found not to be confidential will often be redirected to the forum so the community can benefit from the answers.