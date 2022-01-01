Streamline
Streamline is an open-sourced cross-IHV solution that simplifies integration of the latest NVIDIA and other independent hardware vendors’ super resolution technologies into applications and games. This framework allows developers to easily implement one single integration and enable multiple super-resolution technologies and other graphics effects supported by the hardware vendor.Access Streamline
How Streamline Works
Single Integration with Plugin Framework
Streamline offers a single integration with a plug-and-play framework. It sits between the game and render API, and abstracts the SDK-specific API calls into an easy-to-use Streamline framework. Instead of manually integrating each SDK, developers simply identify which resources (motion vectors, depth, etc) are required for the target super-resolution plug-ins and then set where they want the plug-ins to run in their graphics pipeline. The framework is also extensible beyond super resolution SDKs, with developers able to add NVIDIA Real-time Denoisers (NRD) to their games via Streamline.
Supported Technologies
DLSS
NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is a neural graphics technology that multiplies performance using AI to create entirely new frames and display higher resolution through image reconstruction—all while delivering best-in-class image quality and responsiveness.Get started with DLSS
Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing (DLAA)
NVIDIA DLAA is an AI-based anti-aliasing mode for users who have spare GPU headroom and want higher levels of image quality. DLAA uses the same technology developed for DLSS, but works on a native resolution image to maximize image quality instead of boosting performance.Learn more about NVIDIA DLAA
Image Scaling
NVIDIA Image Scaling is an open-source, best-in-class, spatial upscaler and sharpening algorithm that works cross-platform on all GPUs supporting Shader Model 5.2 and above. The NVIDIA Image Scaling SDK is a great complement to NVIDIA DLSS for developers looking for a solution to support non-RTX GPUs.Get started with Image Scaling
Real-Time Denoisers (NRD)
NVIDIA NRD is a cross-platform denoising library for ray-traced lighting, shadows, and ambient occlusion. It provides high image quality when developers have a limited budget of rays per pixel.Get Started with NRD
Reflex
NVIDIA Reflex is a low-latency SDK that measures and optimizes system latency. It provides a smoother and more responsive game feel.Get Started with NVIDIA Reflex
A: You can integrate DLSS using the standard NGX style approach or use Streamline.
A: Streamline supports DirectX 11 and DirectX 12. Vulkan support coming soon.
A: Yes, the Streamline core runs on all modern GPUs, however each supported Streamline plugin has varying compatibility. See documentation for detailed information.
A: The Streamline programming guide details how to integrate DLSS using Streamline.
A: New features and plugins will be added in the future.
