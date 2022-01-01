Single Integration with Plugin Framework

Streamline offers a single integration with a plug-and-play framework. It sits between the game and render API, and abstracts the SDK-specific API calls into an easy-to-use Streamline framework. Instead of manually integrating each SDK, developers simply identify which resources (motion vectors, depth, etc) are required for the target super-resolution plug-ins and then set where they want the plug-ins to run in their graphics pipeline. The framework is also extensible beyond super resolution SDKs, with developers able to add NVIDIA Real-time Denoisers (NRD) to their games via Streamline.