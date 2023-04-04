NVIDIA VRWorks Graphics

Variable Rate Shading

Increase rendering performance and quality by applying a varying amount of processing power to different areas of the image. Variable Rate Shading (VRS) is an easy to implement rendering technique enabled by Turing GPUs. With VRS, single-pixel shading operations can be applied to a block of pixels, allowing applications to effectively vary the shading rate in different areas of the screen. VRS can be used to render more efficiently in VR by rendering to a buffer that closely approximates the lens corrected image that is output to the headset display. VRS can also be coupled with eye-tracking to maximize quality in the foveated region.