The demand for realism increases dramatically the instant a player puts on a Head-Mounted Display (HMD) - images, sounds, and interactions make or break the immersiveness of the experience. For example, audio in a small room will sound different than the same audio outdoors because of the reflections caused by sound bouncing off the walls of the room.

Leveraging NVIDIA OptiX ray tracing technology, VRWorks Audio traces the path of sound in real-time, delivering physically realistic audio that conveys the size, shape, and material properties of the virtual environment you are in.