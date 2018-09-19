Nsight Compute Release History
Latest
- 2023/10/19 - 2023.3.0 overview, getting started, new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 12.3 release and docs)
Archive
- 2023/08/29 - 2023.2.2 getting started, new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 12.2 Update 2 release and docs)
- 07/25/2023 - 2023.2.1 new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 12.2 Update 1 release and docs)
- 06/26/2023 - 2023.2.0 new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 12.2 release and docs)
- 04/18/2023 - 2023.1.1 new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 12.1 Update 1 release and docs)
- 02/28/2023 - 2023.1.0 new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 12.1 release and docs)
- 01/30/2023 - 2022.4.1 overview, new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 12.0 Update 1 release and docs)
- 12/06/2022 - 2022.4.0 overview, new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 12.0 release and docs)
- 10/03/2022 - 2022.3.0 overview, new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 11.8 release and docs)
- 08/03/2022 - 2022.2.1 overview, new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 11.7 Update 1 release and docs)
- 05/11/2022 - 2022.2.0 overview, new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 11.7 release and docs)
- 02/22/2022 - 2022.1.1 overview, new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 11.6 Update 1 release and docs)
- 01/11/2022 - 2022.1.0 overview, new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 11.6 GA release and docs)
- 11/23/2021 - 2021.3.1 overview, new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 11.5 Update 1 release and docs)
- 10/20/2021 - 2021.3.0 overview, new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 11.5 GA release and docs)
- 2021/09/07 - 2021.2.2 overview, new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 11.4 Update 2 release and docs)
- 2021/08/02 - 2021.2.1 overview, new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 11.4 Update 1 release and docs)
- 2021/06/29 - 2021.2.0 overview, new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 11.4 GA release and docs)
- 2021/05/20 - 2021.1.1 overview, new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 11.3 Update 1 release and docs)
- 2021/04/12 - 2021.1.0 overview, new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 11.3 GA release and docs)
- 2020/02/04 - 2020.3.1 overview, new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 11.2 Update 1 release and docs)
- 2020/12/15 - 2020.3.0 overview, new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 11.2 GA release and docs)
- 2020/10/29 - 2020.2.1 overview, new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 11.1 Update 1 release and docs)
- 2020/09/17 - 2020.2.0 overview, new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 11.1 GA release and docs)
- 2020/07/07 - 2020.1.2 overview, new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 11.0 Update 1 release and docs)
- 2020/05/28 - 2020.1.1 overview, new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 11.0 RC release and docs)
- 2019/11/19 - 2019.5.0 overview, new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 10.2 release and docs)
- 2019/08/14 - 2019.4.0 overview, new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 10.1 Update 2 release and docs)
- 2019/05/09 - 2019.3.0 overview, new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 10.1 Update 1 release and docs)
- 2019/02/25 - 2019.1.0 overview, new features, and docs (for the CUDA Toolkit 10.1 release and docs)
- 2018/09/19 - 1.0.0 overview (for the CUDA Toolkit 10.0 release and docs)