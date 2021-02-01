Nsight Compute 2021.2 - New Features

General

Support for CUDA Toolkit 11.4 Update 2 was added.

Enhanced support for NVIDIA virtual GPUs (vGPUs) in the upcoming GRID release.

General

Support for CUDA Toolkit 11.4 Update 1 was added.

Reduced the memory overhead when loading reports in the Python Report Interface.

Resolved Issues

Fixed that links in the Memory Allocations Resource view were not working correctly.

Fixed that NVTX state might not be correctly reset between interactive profiling activities.

Fixed that the UI could crash when opening baselines from different GPU architectures.

General

Added support for OptiX version 7.3.

Added support for profiling on NVIDIA virtual GPUs (vGPUs) on an upcoming GRID/vGPU release.

Added a new Python-based report interface for interacting with report files from Python scripts.

Added a new rule to warn users when sampling metrics were selected, but no sampling data was collected.

Renamed SOL to Throughput in the Speed of Light section.

Renamed several memory_* metrics used on the Source page, to better reflect the measured value. See the Source page documentation for more details.

NVIDIA Nsight Compute

Added support for opening cubin files in a Standalone Source Viewer without profiling the application.

Moved the output of all rules so that it is visible even if a section's body is collapsed. Visibility of the rules' output can be toggled by a new button in the report header.

The profiler report header now shows the report name for each baseline when ambiguous.

Rules can define Focused Metrics that were most important for triggering their result output. Metrics are provided per result message which additional information, such as the underlying conditions and thresholds.

Memory tables show tooltips for cells with derived metric calculations.

Added a knowledge base service to show more comprehensive background information on metric names and descriptions in their tooltips.

Following a link in the Source Counters hot spot tables automatically selects the corresponding metric in the Source page.

Added new columns for visualizing register dependencies in the SASS view of the Source page.

Functions in the SASS view are now sorted by name.

Added support for OptiX 7.x resource tracking in the interactive profile activity. The Resources tool window will show information on instantiated optixDeviceContexts, optixModules, optixProgramGroups, optixPipelines and optixDenoiser objects.

and objects. Added support for new CUDA graph memory allocation APIs.

Improved consistency between command line parameters and the Next Trigger filter in the API Stream window for handling of regex inputs. The Next Trigger filter now considers kernel/API name as a regular expression only if string has regex: as prefix.

as prefix. Added ability to select font settings in the options dialog.

Added ability to configure the metrics shown on the summary page via the options dialog.

The selected heatmap color scale now also applies to the Memory chart.

The ncu-ui script now checks for missing library dependencies, such as OpenGL or Qt.

NVIDIA Nsight Compute CLI

Added environment variable NV_COMPUTE_PROFILER_DISABLE_STOCK_FILE_DEPLOYMENT=1 to skip deployment of section and rule files.

Resolved Issues

Fixed a performance issue in the NVIDIA Nsight Compute CLI when using --page raw --csv --units auto .

. Fixed that the SSH passphase key is no longer persisted in the project file.

Fixed state of restore button in connection dialog. The button now supports restoring the default settings, if current setting differ from the default.

Fixed that the complete GPU name can be shown in the NVLINK topology diagram on MacOS.

Fixed that collapsing the Source view reset the selected metrics.

Fixed that correlated lines could differ between filtered and unfiltered views of the executed functions.

Fixed that two application icons were shown in the MacOS dock.

Improved HiDPI awareness.

