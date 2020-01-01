NVIDIA Nsight Compute 2022.2

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute is an interactive kernel profiler for CUDA applications. It provides detailed performance metrics and API debugging via a user interface and command line tool. In addition, its baseline feature allows users to compare results within the tool. Nsight Compute provides a customizable and data-driven user interface and metric collection and can be extended with analysis scripts for post-processing results.



NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute is freely offered through the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program and as part of the CUDA Toolkit


Roofline Analysis

Memory Workload Analysis

Baseline Comparisons

  • Set multiple baselines to compare variations in GPU architecture, kernel launch parameters, memory usage, ...
  • Compare performance metrics between baselines and the current run, including the ability to compare child processes

Run from Nsight Compute GUI or from Console Command Line

  • Nsight Compute GUI provides text for console commands
  • GUI/Console provide similar features, functionality, output, and reports

CUDA Task Graph Profiling

  • Stop at a kernel launch from a graph node
  • State of graph node shown in resource page
  • Export graph visualization

Source Code Correlation

  • Correlate individual Source, SASS, or PTX lines and metrics
  • Shown here with PC Sampling data available in Volta and Turing architectures
  • Heat map for identifying high metric values

Nsight Compute integrates into Visual Studio using NVIDIA Nsight Integration
Visual Studio project settings are transferred to the Nsight Compute

Other Features

  • Interactive kernel profiler
  • Profiler report for kernels and/or child processes
  • Diff’ing results across one or multiple reports using baselines
  • Fast data collection
  • Intuitive UI for interactive profiling
  • Command line operation for manual and automated profiling
  • Fully customizable reports and rules

Variations from the Nsight Compute 2022.2.1 found in CUDA Toolkit 11.7 Update 1

  • This version is a reposting of the version in the CUDA ToolKit 11.7 Update 1.
  • A MacOS host download is available here, but not included in the CUDA Toolkit.
  • We may update this site with bug fixes, as needed.

System Requirements

Supported platforms

    Host
    • Linux x86_64[1]
    • Linux aarch64 sbsa[1]
    • Linux aarch64 (L4T)[2]
    • Windows x86_64[1]
    • MacOS[1]
    Target
    • Linux x86_64[1]
    • Windows x86_64[1]
    • Linux PowerPC[1]
    • Linux aarch64 sbsa[1]
    • Linux aarch64 (L4T)[2]
    • DRIVE OS QNX aarch64[2][3]
    • DRIVE OS Linux aarch64[2][3]

Supported NVIDIA GPU architectures

  • Ampere: A100 with Multi-Instance GPU, GA10x
  • Turing: TU1xx
  • Volta: GV100[1], GV10B[2]

Drivers

    Please use the following drivers
    • 516.94 (Windows)
    • 515.65.01 (Linux)
    provided with CUDA Toolkit 11.7 production release or a more recent version.
[1] available in this download and the CUDA Desktop Toolkit
[2] available in the Embedded or Drive toolkits only
[3] Only the command line interface (CLI) is provided for these platforms. There is no Nsight Compute GUI application for these platforms

DLI Course: Optimizing CUDA Machine Learning Codes with Nsight Profiling Tools

Documentation, Videos, and Blogs

Support

