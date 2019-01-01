NVIDIA Nsight Compute 2019.1

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute is an interactive kernel profiler for CUDA applications. It provides detailed performance metrics and API debugging via a user interface and command line tool. In addition, its baseline feature allows users to compare results within the tool. Nsight Compute provides a customizable and data-driven user interface and metric collection and can be extended with analysis scripts for post-processing results.



Version 2019.1 New Features  |  Revision History

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute is freely offered through the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program and as part of the CUDA Toolkit


Baseline Comparisons

  • Set multiple baselines to compare variations in GPU architecture, kernel launch parameters, memory usage, ...
  • Compare performance metrics between baselines and the current run
  • New: Now with the ability to compare child processes

Run from NsCompute GUI or from Console Command Line

  • NsCompute GUI provides text for console commands
  • GUI/Console provide similar features, functionality, output, and reports

CUDA 10.1 Task Graph Profiling

  • Stop at a kernel launch from a graph node
  • State of graph node shown in resource page
  • Export graph visualization

Source Code Correlation

  • Correlate individual Source, SASS, or PTX lines and metrics
  • Shown here with PC Sampling data available in Volta and Turing architectures
  • New: Improved heat map for identifying high metric values

Features

  • Interactive kernel profiler
  • Profiler report for kernels and/or child processes
  • Diff’ing results across one or multiple reports using baselines
  • Fast data collection
  • Intuitive UI for interactive profiling
  • Command line operation for manual and automated profiling
  • Fully customizable reports and rules

Variations from the Nsight Compute found in the CUDA Toolkit 10.1

    Bug Fixes:
    • Metric smsp__inst_executed.sum incorrectly reported as zero
    • Extra triggers/records reported when profiling in a multi-context environment

System Requirements

Supported platforms

   Host

  • Linux x86_64[1]
  • Windows x86_64[1]
  • MacOS[1]
   Target

  • Linux x86_64[1]
  • Windows x86_64[1]
  • DRIVE OS QNX aarch64[2][3]
  • DRIVE OS Linux aarch64[2][3]
     [1] available in this download and the CUDA Desktop Toolkit
     [2] available in the Embedded or Drive toolkits only
     [3] Only the command line interface (CLI) is provided for these platforms. There is no Nsight Compute GUI application for these platforms

Supported GPU architectures

  • Pascal: GP10x (excluding GP100)
  • Volta: GV100
  • Turing: TU1xx

Drivers

  • Please use the drivers provided with CUDA Toolkit 10.1 production release or a more recent version.

Documentation

Nsight Compute Documentation

Support

To provide feedback, request additional features, or report Nsight Compute issues, please use the Developer Forums