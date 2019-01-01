Nsight Compute 2019.1

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2019.1 has been released with the following features and improvements:

General
  • Support for CUDA Toolkit 10.1, including
    • Task Graph updates
    • D3D11 & D3D12 interop support
  • Child process data collection option now available
  • Support for the latest Turing GPUs
  • Support for Win10 RS5
  • Added section file descriptions
  • Improved performance
  • Bug Fixes (including CUDA Toolkit 10.1 bug: SMPC metrics reporting zero)
  • Profiling on Volta GPUs now uses the same metric names as on Turing GPUs
NVIDA Nsight Compute
  • Child process baseline comparison now available
  • Added new profiling options to the options dialog
  • Details page shows rule result icons in the section headers
  • Section descriptions are shown in the details page and in the sections tool window
  • Source page supports collapsing multiple source files or functions to show aggregated results
  • Source page heatmap color scale has changed
  • Invalid metric results are highlighted in the profiler report
  • Loaded section and rule files can be opened from the sections tool window
NVIDA Nsight Compute Command Line Interface
  • Support for profiling child processes on Linux and Windows x86_64 targets
  • CLI uses a temporary file if no output file is specified
  • Support for new --quiet option
  • Support for setting the GPU clock control mode using new --clock-control option
  • Details page output shows the NVTX context when --nvtx is enabled
  • Support for filtering kernel launches for profiling based on their NVTX context using new --nvtx-include and --nvtx-exclude options
  • Added new --summary options for aggregating profiling results
  • Added option --open-in-ui to open reports collected with NVIDIA Nsight Compute CLI directly in NVIDIA Nsight Compute
  • Improved parity with nvprof


For a complete overview of all NVIDIA Nsight™ Compute features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Compute page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2019.1 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

