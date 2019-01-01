Nsight Compute 2019.1
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2019.1 has been released with the following features and improvements:
General
- Support for CUDA Toolkit 10.1, including
- Task Graph updates
- D3D11 & D3D12 interop support
- Child process data collection option now available
- Support for the latest Turing GPUs
- Support for Win10 RS5
- Added section file descriptions
- Improved performance
- Bug Fixes (including CUDA Toolkit 10.1 bug: SMPC metrics reporting zero)
- Profiling on Volta GPUs now uses the same metric names as on Turing GPUs
NVIDA Nsight Compute
- Child process baseline comparison now available
- Added new profiling options to the options dialog
- Details page shows rule result icons in the section headers
- Section descriptions are shown in the details page and in the sections tool window
- Source page supports collapsing multiple source files or functions to show aggregated results
- Source page heatmap color scale has changed
- Invalid metric results are highlighted in the profiler report
- Loaded section and rule files can be opened from the sections tool window
NVIDA Nsight Compute Command Line Interface
- Support for profiling child processes on Linux and Windows x86_64 targets
- CLI uses a temporary file if no output file is specified
- Support for new --quiet option
- Support for setting the GPU clock control mode using new --clock-control option
- Details page output shows the NVTX context when --nvtx is enabled
- Support for filtering kernel launches for profiling based on their NVTX context using new --nvtx-include and --nvtx-exclude options
- Added new --summary options for aggregating profiling results
- Added option --open-in-ui to open reports collected with NVIDIA Nsight Compute CLI directly in NVIDIA Nsight Compute
- Improved parity with nvprof
