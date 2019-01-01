Nsight Compute 2019.1

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2019.1 has been released with the following features and improvements:

General

Support for CUDA Toolkit 10.1, including

Task Graph updates



D3D11 & D3D12 interop support

Child process data collection option now available

Support for the latest Turing GPUs

Support for Win10 RS5

Added section file descriptions

Improved performance

Bug Fixes (including CUDA Toolkit 10.1 bug: SMPC metrics reporting zero)

Profiling on Volta GPUs now uses the same metric names as on Turing GPUs

NVIDA Nsight Compute

Child process baseline comparison now available

Added new profiling options to the options dialog

Details page shows rule result icons in the section headers

Section descriptions are shown in the details page and in the sections tool window

Source page supports collapsing multiple source files or functions to show aggregated results

Source page heatmap color scale has changed

Invalid metric results are highlighted in the profiler report

Loaded section and rule files can be opened from the sections tool window

NVIDA Nsight Compute Command Line Interface

Support for profiling child processes on Linux and Windows x86_64 targets

CLI uses a temporary file if no output file is specified

Support for new --quiet option

Support for setting the GPU clock control mode using new --clock-control option

Details page output shows the NVTX context when --nvtx is enabled

Support for filtering kernel launches for profiling based on their NVTX context using new --nvtx-include and --nvtx-exclude options

Added new --summary options for aggregating profiling results

Added option --open-in-ui to open reports collected with NVIDIA Nsight Compute CLI directly in NVIDIA Nsight Compute

Improved parity with nvprof

For a complete overview of all NVIDIA Nsight™ Compute features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Compute page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2019.1 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

