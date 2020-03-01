NVIDIA Nsight Compute - 2020.3

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute is an interactive kernel profiler for CUDA applications. It provides detailed performance metrics and API debugging via a user interface and command line tool. In addition, its baseline feature allows users to compare results within the tool. Nsight Compute provides a customizable and data-driven user interface and metric collection and can be extended with analysis scripts for post-processing results.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute is freely offered through the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program and as part of the CUDA Toolkit

Baseline Comparisons Set multiple baselines to compare variations in GPU architecture, kernel launch parameters, memory usage, ...

Compare performance metrics between baselines and the current run, including the ability to compare child processes Run from Nsight Compute GUI or from Console Command Line Nsight Compute GUI provides text for console commands

GUI/Console provide similar features, functionality, output, and reports

CUDA Task Graph Profiling Stop at a kernel launch from a graph node

State of graph node shown in resource page

Export graph visualization Source Code Correlation Correlate individual Source, SASS, or PTX lines and metrics

Shown here with PC Sampling data available in Volta and Turing architectures

Heat map for identifying high metric values

Nsight Compute integrates into Visual Studio using NVIDIA Nsight Integration

Visual Studio project settings are transferred to the Nsight Compute

Interactive kernel profiler

Profiler report for kernels and/or child processes

Diff’ing results across one or multiple reports using baselines

Roofline Analysis to visualize performance headroom

Fast data collection

Intuitive UI for interactive profiling

Command line operation for manual and automated profiling

Fully customizable reports and rules

Variations from the Nsight Compute 2020.3 found in CUDA Toolkit 11.2

This version is a reposting of the version in the CUDA ToolKit 11.2.

A MacOS host download is available here, but not included in the CUDA Toolkit.

We may update this site with bug fixes, as needed.

System Requirements

Supported platforms

Host Linux x86_64 [1]



Windows x86_64 [1]



MacOS [1]

Target Linux x86_64 [1]



Windows x86_64 [1]



Linux PowerPC [1]



Linux aarch64 sbsa [1]



DRIVE OS QNX aarch64 [2][3]



DRIVE OS Linux aarch64[2][3]

Supported NVIDIA GPU architectures

Ampere: A100 with Multi-Instance GPU, GA10x

Turing: TU1xx

Volta: GV100[1], GV10B[2]

Drivers

Please use the the following drivers 460.89 (Windows)



460.27.04 (Linux) provided with CUDA Toolkit 11.2 production release or a more recent version.

Documentation, Videos, and Blogs

[1] available in this download and the CUDA Desktop Toolkit [2] available in the Embedded or Drive toolkits only[3] Only the command line interface (CLI) is provided for these platforms. There is no Nsight Compute GUI application for these platforms

Nsight Compute Documentation

Support

To provide feedback, request additional features, or report Nsight Compute issues, please use the Developer Forums