Nsight Compute 2025.3 - New Features
Updates in 2025.3.0
- Added support for CUDA 13.0.
- Added or improved support for Blackwell chips.
- Removed support for Volta chips.
- For Green Context launches,
launch__waves_per_multiprocessoris now scaled to the number of SMs in the Green Context.
- Added support for profiling individual nodes of device-launchable CUDA graphs launched from the host.
- Added metric
launch__persisting_l2_cache_sizeto the Memory Workload Analysis section.
- Removed metric
profiler__pmsampler_dropped_samples.
- Added support for not importing SASS cubins into the report.
- The Source page now shows the instruction category in SASS and the instruction mix for high-level source.
- Added a new instruction mix and scoreboard dependencies table to the Source page.
- Added improved tooltips to the memory chart.
- Added information on the GPC Constant Cache (GCC) and DSMEM atomics in the memory tables.
- The Metric Details tool window now shows the breakdown for throughput metrics.
- Added support for searching web forum and rule results.
- Multiple results from the same search source are now combined to make the output more readable.
- Improved the occupancy calculator.
- Added the option -forward-signals to transparently forward signals to the profiled application.
- Fixed that some
ncuconsole messages were truncated after 1024 characters.
- Fixed some display issues related to Green Context tables.
- Improved the performance of remote profiling in application replay mode.
- Fixed a hang in certain scenarios when profiling dependent kernels with device-mapped host allocations.
- Fixed missing correlation between JIT-compiled PTX to SASS in some situations.
- Fixed an error when profiling a CUDA graph kernel node doing a cluster launch on driver 580 or newer.
General
NVIDIA Nsight Compute
NVIDIA Nsight Compute CLI
Resolved Issues
For a complete overview of all NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Compute page.
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2025.3 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.
References