NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute is an interactive profiler for CUDA® and NVIDIA OptiX™ that provides detailed performance metrics and API debugging via a user interface and command-line tool. Users can run guided analysis and compare results with a customizable and data-driven user interface, as well as post-process and analyze results in their own workflows.

NVIDIA Nsight Compute is also available as part of the CUDA Toolkit.

Watch an overview video about how guided analysis in Nsight Compute assists CUDA kernel optimizations.

Highlighting GPU throughput, warp state statistics, and source code correlation.