Nsight Compute 2019.5 - New Features
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2019.5.1 (Windows only) has been released with the following update:
General
- Nsight Compute activities are now available from within Visual Studio
- Nsight Compute activity commands are now under the 'Nsight' menu, for quick access from within Visual Studio.
- When launched, Nsight Compute activities are auto-populated with Visual Studio project setting, providing an improved development workflow.
- Key bindings provide quick launching of activities.
- Available for use on Visual Studio 2019, 2017, and 2015.
- Please visit NVIDIA Nsight Integration for information on using Nsight Compute 2019.5.1 and NVIDIA Nsight Integration for Visual Studio integration under the Nsight menu.
- Compatibility
- Validated with CUDA Toolkit 10.2.89 and driver 441.22
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2019.5.0 has been released with the following features and improvements:
General
- Support for CUDA Toolkit 10.2
- Added section sets to reduce the default overhead and make it easier to configure metric sets for profiling
- Reduced the size of the installation
- Added support for CUDA Graphs Recapture API
- The NvRules API now supports accessing correlation IDs for instanced metrics
- Added breakdown tables for SOL SM and SOL Memory in the Speed Of Light section for Volta+ GPUs
NVIDIA Nsight Compute
- Added a snap-select feature to the Source page heatmap help navigate large files
- Added support for loading remote CUDA-C source files via SSH on demand for Linux x86_64 targets
- Charts on the Details page provide better help in tool tips when hovering metric names
- Improved the performance of the Source page when scrolling or collapsing
- The charts for Warp States and Compute pipelines are now sorted by value
NVIDIA Nsight Compute Command Line Interface
- Added support for GPU cache control, see --cache-control
- Added support for setting the kernel name base in command line output, see --kernel-base
- Added support for listing the available names for --chips, see --list-chips
- Improved the stability on Windows when using --target-processes all
- Reduced the profiling overhead for small metric sets in applications with many kernels
