Nsight Compute 2019.5 - New Features

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2019.5.1 (Windows only) has been released with the following update:

General

Nsight Compute activities are now available from within Visual Studio

Nsight Compute activity commands are now under the 'Nsight' menu, for quick access from within Visual Studio.



When launched, Nsight Compute activities are auto-populated with Visual Studio project setting, providing an improved development workflow.



Key bindings provide quick launching of activities.



Available for use on Visual Studio 2019, 2017, and 2015.



Please visit NVIDIA Nsight Integration for information on using Nsight Compute 2019.5.1 and NVIDIA Nsight Integration for Visual Studio integration under the Nsight menu.

Compatibility

Validated with CUDA Toolkit 10.2.89 and driver 441.22

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2019.5.0 has been released with the following features and improvements:

General

Support for CUDA Toolkit 10.2

Added section sets to reduce the default overhead and make it easier to configure metric sets for profiling

Reduced the size of the installation

Added support for CUDA Graphs Recapture API

The NvRules API now supports accessing correlation IDs for instanced metrics

Added breakdown tables for SOL SM and SOL Memory in the Speed Of Light section for Volta+ GPUs

NVIDIA Nsight Compute

Added a snap-select feature to the Source page heatmap help navigate large files

Added support for loading remote CUDA-C source files via SSH on demand for Linux x86_64 targets

Charts on the Details page provide better help in tool tips when hovering metric names

Improved the performance of the Source page when scrolling or collapsing

The charts for Warp States and Compute pipelines are now sorted by value

NVIDIA Nsight Compute Command Line Interface

Added support for GPU cache control, see --cache-control

Added support for setting the kernel name base in command line output, see --kernel-base

Added support for listing the available names for --chips, see --list-chips

Improved the stability on Windows when using --target-processes all

Reduced the profiling overhead for small metric sets in applications with many kernels

