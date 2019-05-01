Nsight Compute 2019.5 - New Features

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2019.5.1 (Windows only) has been released with the following update:

General
  • Nsight Compute activities are now available from within Visual Studio
    • Nsight Compute activity commands are now under the 'Nsight' menu, for quick access from within Visual Studio.
    • When launched, Nsight Compute activities are auto-populated with Visual Studio project setting, providing an improved development workflow.
    • Key bindings provide quick launching of activities.
    • Available for use on Visual Studio 2019, 2017, and 2015.
    • Please visit NVIDIA Nsight Integration for information on using Nsight Compute 2019.5.1 and NVIDIA Nsight Integration for Visual Studio integration under the Nsight menu.
  • Compatibility
    • Validated with CUDA Toolkit 10.2.89 and driver 441.22

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2019.5.0 has been released with the following features and improvements:

General
  • Support for CUDA Toolkit 10.2
  • Added section sets to reduce the default overhead and make it easier to configure metric sets for profiling
  • Reduced the size of the installation
  • Added support for CUDA Graphs Recapture API
  • The NvRules API now supports accessing correlation IDs for instanced metrics
  • Added breakdown tables for SOL SM and SOL Memory in the Speed Of Light section for Volta+ GPUs
NVIDIA Nsight Compute
  • Added a snap-select feature to the Source page heatmap help navigate large files
  • Added support for loading remote CUDA-C source files via SSH on demand for Linux x86_64 targets
  • Charts on the Details page provide better help in tool tips when hovering metric names
  • Improved the performance of the Source page when scrolling or collapsing
  • The charts for Warp States and Compute pipelines are now sorted by value
NVIDIA Nsight Compute Command Line Interface
  • Added support for GPU cache control, see --cache-control
  • Added support for setting the kernel name base in command line output, see --kernel-base
  • Added support for listing the available names for --chips, see --list-chips
  • Improved the stability on Windows when using --target-processes all
  • Reduced the profiling overhead for small metric sets in applications with many kernels


