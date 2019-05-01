NVIDIA Nsight Compute - 2019.5

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute is an interactive kernel profiler for CUDA applications. It provides detailed performance metrics and API debugging via a user interface and command line tool. In addition, its baseline feature allows users to compare results within the tool. Nsight Compute provides a customizable and data-driven user interface and metric collection and can be extended with analysis scripts for post-processing results.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute is freely offered through the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program and as part of the CUDA Toolkit

Baseline Comparisons Set multiple baselines to compare variations in GPU architecture, kernel launch parameters, memory usage, ...

Compare performance metrics between baselines and the current run

New: Now with the ability to compare child processes Run from Nsight Compute GUI or from Console Command Line Nsight Compute GUI provides text for console commands

GUI/Console provide similar features, functionality, output, and reports

CUDA Task Graph Profiling Stop at a kernel launch from a graph node

State of graph node shown in resource page

Export graph visualization Source Code Correlation Correlate individual Source, SASS, or PTX lines and metrics

Shown here with PC Sampling data available in Volta and Turing architectures

New: Improved heat map for identifying high metric values

Features

Interactive kernel profiler

Profiler report for kernels and/or child processes

Diff’ing results across one or multiple reports using baselines

Fast data collection

Intuitive UI for interactive profiling

Command line operation for manual and automated profiling

Fully customizable reports and rules

Variations from the Nsight Compute 2019.5.0 found in CUDA Toolkit 10.2