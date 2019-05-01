NVIDIA Nsight Compute - 2019.5

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute is an interactive kernel profiler for CUDA applications. It provides detailed performance metrics and API debugging via a user interface and command line tool. In addition, its baseline feature allows users to compare results within the tool. Nsight Compute provides a customizable and data-driven user interface and metric collection and can be extended with analysis scripts for post-processing results.



NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute is freely offered through the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program and as part of the CUDA Toolkit


Baseline Comparisons

  • Set multiple baselines to compare variations in GPU architecture, kernel launch parameters, memory usage, ...
  • Compare performance metrics between baselines and the current run
  • New: Now with the ability to compare child processes

Run from Nsight Compute GUI or from Console Command Line

  • Nsight Compute GUI provides text for console commands
  • GUI/Console provide similar features, functionality, output, and reports

CUDA Task Graph Profiling

  • Stop at a kernel launch from a graph node
  • State of graph node shown in resource page
  • Export graph visualization

Source Code Correlation

  • Correlate individual Source, SASS, or PTX lines and metrics
  • Shown here with PC Sampling data available in Volta and Turing architectures
  • New: Improved heat map for identifying high metric values

Features

  • Interactive kernel profiler
  • Profiler report for kernels and/or child processes
  • Diff’ing results across one or multiple reports using baselines
  • Fast data collection
  • Intuitive UI for interactive profiling
  • Command line operation for manual and automated profiling
  • Fully customizable reports and rules

Variations from the Nsight Compute 2019.5.0 found in CUDA Toolkit 10.2

    2019.5.1 Improvements:
    • Nsight Compute activities are now available from within Visual Studio
      • Nsight Compute activity commands are now under the 'Nsight' menu, for quick access from within Visual Studio.
      • When launched, Nsight Compute activities are auto-populated with Visual Studio project setting, providing an improved development workflow.
      • Key bindings provide quick launching of activities.
      • Available for use on Visual Studio 2019, 2017, and 2015.
      • Please visit NVIDIA Nsight Integration for information on using Nsight Compute 2019.5.1 and NVIDIA Nsight Integration for Visual Studio integration under the Nsight menu.
    • Compatibility
      • Validated with CUDA Toolkit 10.2.89 and driver 441.22

    System Requirements

    Supported platforms

       Host

    • Linux x86_64[1]
    • Windows x86_64[1]
    • MacOS[1]
       Target

    • Linux x86_64[1]
    • Windows x86_64[1]
    • Linux PowerPC[1]
    • DRIVE OS QNX aarch64[2][3]
    • DRIVE OS Linux aarch64[2][3]
         [1] available in this download and the CUDA Desktop Toolkit
         [2] available in the Embedded or Drive toolkits only
         [3] Only the command line interface (CLI) is provided for these platforms. There is no Nsight Compute GUI application for these platforms

    Supported GPU architectures

    • Pascal: GP10x (excluding GP100)
    • Volta: GV100
    • Turing: TU1xx

    Drivers

    • Please use the 441.22 drivers provided with CUDA Toolkit 10.2 production release or a more recent version.

    Documentation

    Nsight Compute Documentation

    Support

