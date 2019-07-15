Nsight Compute Blogs

Using Nsight Compute to Inspect your Kernels

NVIDIA has added Nsight Compute to the repertoire of CUDA tools available for developers. This tool is important when using newer GPU architectures. For the example project in this blog, using Nsight Compute is necessary to get the results we are after for Turing architecture GPUs and beyond. One of the main purposes of Nsight Compute is to provide access to kernel-level analysis using GPU performance metrics. If you’ve used either the NVIDIA Visual Profiler, or nvprof (the command-line profiler), you may have inspected specific metrics for your CUDA kernels. This blog focuses on how to do that using Nsight Compute.

September 16, 2019 | Nsight Compute 2019.4 (CUDA 10.1 Update 2) | Read on NVIDIA's DevBlogs