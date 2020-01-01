Nsight Compute Videos

Tools and Techniques for Making Efficient Use of GPUs

The seminar is split into two components: firstly, we look at programming GPUs and some of the technologies available to minimise bottlenecks both within and across nodes. This will include using standard language features to programme for GPUs (C++, Fortran), directives-based approaches such as OpenACC or OpenMP, Unified Memory, and an overview of GPUDirect for optimising the communications pipelines. In addition, some tools for scientific visualisation of data will be presented.

Secondly, the focus shifts to how to make use of profiling tools to analyse GPU accelerated applications to identify bottlenecks and ensure optimal performance. Specifically, there will be a demo of two profiling tools with a worked code example:

Nsight Systems (system-level analysis), starting at 41:12

Nsight Compute (GPU kernel analysis), starting at 1:14:15

Presented 03-30-2022 | Computational BioMed 2022 | Using Nsight Compute 2022.1 (CUDA 11.6) | New in 2022.1



Watch Now | Download the latest Nsight Compute