Nsight Compute 2020.1 - New Features

Memory Workload Analysis showing

NVIDIA Ampere Architecture

Asynchronous Copy to Shared Memory Memory Workload Analysis showing

NVIDIA Ampere Architecture

Compute Data Compression Roofline Analysis comparing profiling runs of code optimized to near the GPU's full potential (red) and the baseline (purple).

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2020.1 Videos and Blogs

General

The NVIDIA Nsight Compute installer for Mac is now code-signed and notarized.

Disabled the creation of the Python cache when executing rules to avoid permission issues and signing conflicts.

Resolved Issues

Fixed the launcher script of the NVIDIA Nsight Compute CLI to no longer fail if uname -p is not available.

Fixed the API parameter capture for function cuDeviceGetLuid.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2020.1.1 has been released with the following update:

General

Metrics passed to --metrics on the NVIDIA Nsight Compute CLI or in the respective Profile activity option are automatically expanded to all first-level sub-metrics if required. See the documentation on --metrics for more details.

activity option are automatically expanded to all first-level sub-metrics if required. See the documentation on --metrics for more details. Added new rules for detecting inefficiencies of using the Compute Data Compression on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture.

The version of the NVIDIA Nsight Compute target collecting the results is shown in the Session page.

page. Added new launch__grid_dim_[x,y,z] and launch__block_dim_[x,y,z] metrics.

NVIDIA Nsight Compute

The Break on API Error functionality has been improved when auto profiling.

NVIDIA Nsight Compute Command Line Interface

The full path to the report output file is printed after profiling.

Added and corrected metrics in the nvprof Metric Comparison table.

Resolved Issues

Documented the breakdown: metrics prefix.

metrics prefix. Fixed handling of escaped domain delimiters in NVTX filter expressions.

Fixed issues with the occupancy charts for small block sizes.

Fixed an issue when choosing a default report page in the options dialog.

Fixed that the scroll bar could overlap the content when exporting the report page as an image.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2020.1.0 has been released with the following features and improvements:

General

Added support for the NVIDIA GA100/SM 8.x GPU architecture

Expanded platform support to include Arm SBSA (server based system architectures)

Support for CUDA Toolkit 11.0 was added

Added a rule for reporting uncoalesced memory accesses as part of the Source Counters section

Added support for report name placeholders %p, %q, %i and %h

The Kernel Profiling Guide was added to the documentation

The Special Configurations sections was added to the documentation, detailing support for NVIDIA Ampere architecture's Multi-Instance GPU (MIG)

Added support for Visual Studio integration (windows only)

NVIDIA Nsight Compute

Added support for roofline analysis charts

NVIDIA Ampere architecture enhancements Memory Workload Analysis Report now shows Compute Data Compression ratio and amounts Memory Workload Analysis Report now shows Asynchronous Copy to shared memory

Added linked hot spot tables in section bodies to indicate performance problems in the source code

Added section navigation links in rule results to quickly jump to the referenced section

Added a new option to select how kernel names are shown in the UI

Added new memory tables for the L1/TEX cache and the L2 cache. The old tables are still available for backwards compatibility and moved to a new section containing deprecated UI elements.

Memory tables now show the metric name as a tooltip

Source resolution now takes into account file properties when selecting a file from disk

Results in the profile report can now be filtered by NVTX range

The Source page now supports collapsing views even for single files

The UI shows profiler error messages as dismissible banners for increased visibility

Improved the baseline name control in the profiler report header

The UI command was renamed from nv-nsight-cu to ncu-ui. Old names remain for backwards compatibility.

NVIDIA Nsight Compute Command Line Interface

The CLI command was renamed from nv-nsight-cu-cli to ncu. Old names remain for backwards compatibility.

Queried metrics on GV100 and newer chips are sorted alphabetically

Multiple instances of NVIDIA Nsight Compute CLI can now run concurrently on the same system, e.g. for profiling individual MPI ranks. Profiled kernels are serialized across all processes using a system-wide file lock.

Resolved Issues

More C++ kernel names can be properly demangled

Fixed a free(): invalid pointer error when profiling applications using pytorch > 19.07

Fixed profiling IBM Spectrum MPI applications that require PAMI GPU hooks (--smpiargs="-gpu")

Fixed that the first kernel instruction was missed when computing sass__inst_executed_per_opcode

Reduced surplus DRAM write traffic created from flushing caches during kernel replay

The Compute Workload Analysis section shows the IMMA pipeline on GV11b GPUs

Profile reports now scroll properly on MacOS when using a trackpad

Relative output filenames for the Profile activity now use the document directory, instead of the current working directory

Fixed path expansion of ~ on Windows

Memory access information is now shown properly for RED assembly instructions on the Source page

Fixed that user PYTHONHOME and PYTHONPATH environment variables would be picked up by NVIDIA Nsight Compute, resulting in locale encoding issues.

Drops and Deprecations

Removed support for the Pascal SM 6.x GPU architecture

Windows 7 is not a supported host or target platform anymore

Found in CUDA Toolkit 11.0 Update 1Found in CUDA Toolkit 11.0 GAFound in CUDA Toolkit 11.0 RC

For a complete overview of all NVIDIA Nsight™ Compute features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Compute page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2020.1 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

Download Documentation