Nsight Compute 2019.4 - New Features

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2019.4 has been released with the following features and improvements:

General

Support for CUDA Toolkit 10.1 Update 2

OptiX applications can now be profiled

Added support for the Linux PowerPC target platform

Reduced the profiling overhead, especially if no source metrics are collected

Reduced the overhead for non-profiled kernels

Improved the deployment performance during remote launches

Trying to profile on an unsupported GPU now shows an "Unsupported GPU" error message

Added support for the %i sequential number placeholder to generate unique report file names

Added support for smsp__sass_* metrics on Volta and newer GPUs

The launch__occupancy_limit_shared_mem now reports the device block limit if no shared memory is used by the kernel

NVIDIA Nsight Compute

The Profile activity shows the command line used to launch nv-nsight-cu-cli

The heatmap on the Source page now shows the represented metric in its tooltip

The Memory Workload Analysis Chart on the Details page now supports baselines

When applying rules, a message displaying the number of new rule results is shown in the status bar

The Visual Profiler Transition Guide was added to the documentation

Connection dialog activity options were added to the documentation

A warning dialog is shown if the application is resumed without Auto-Profile enabled

Pausing the application now has immediate feedback in the toolbar controls

Added a Close All command to the File menu

NVIDIA Nsight Compute Command Line Interface

Fixed an issue that reported the wrong executable name in the Session page when attaching

Fixed issues that chart labels were shown elided on the Details page

Fixed an issue that caused the cache hitrates to be shown incorrectly when baselines were added

Fixed an illegal memory access when collecting sass__*_histogram metrics for applications using PyTorch on Pascal GPUs

Fixed an issue when attempting to collect all smsp__* metrics on Volta and newer GPUs

Fixed an issue when profiling multi-context applications

Fixed that profiling start/stop settings from the connection dialog weren't properly passed to the interactive profile activity

Fixed that certain smsp__warp_cycles_per_issue_stall* metrics returned negative values on Pascal GPUs

Fixed that metric names were truncated in the --page details non-CSV command line output

Fixed that the target application could crash if a connection port was used by another application with higher privileges

