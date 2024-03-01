Nsight Compute 2024.3 - New Features

NVIDIA Nsight Compute Added syntax highlighting support for section and rule files when open these as a new document. These documents now support edit, save (ctrl + s), text search (ctrl + f), zoom in (ctrl + mouse scroll down), zoom out (ctrl + mouse scroll up) functionalities.

In Source Comparison document, added synchronized horizontal scrolling support across both sides for frozen columns.



Added hyperlinks for section and rule files in the Metric Selection tool window.

Improved Inline Table source syntax highlighting.

The ‘Connect’ button has been renamed to ‘Start Activity’.



The ‘Connection Dialog’ has been renamed ‘Start Activity’.



Improved Progress Log window in Start Activity Dialog to show progress status of files being deployed to the remote host machine.

Added file menu options to Save Filtered Results and Save Selected Results from an opened report to a new report. Also added context menu option Save Results to save the selected results from the Summary Table or Raw Table to a new report.

and from an opened report to a new report. Also added context menu option to save the selected results from the or to a new report. NVIDIA Nsight Compute CLI Added support for exporting filtered results from an imported profile report to a new file using the –export and –import options together.

The –kernel-id option now supports regex for specifying the context id and stream id.

