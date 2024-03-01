Nsight Compute 2024.3 - New Features

Updates in 2024.3.0

    NVIDIA Nsight Compute

    • Added syntax highlighting support for section and rule files when open these as a new document. These documents now support edit, save (ctrl + s), text search (ctrl + f), zoom in (ctrl + mouse scroll down), zoom out (ctrl + mouse scroll up) functionalities.
    • In Source Comparison document, added synchronized horizontal scrolling support across both sides for frozen columns.
    • Added hyperlinks for section and rule files in the Metric Selection tool window.
    • Improved Inline Table source syntax highlighting.
    • The ‘Connect’ button has been renamed to ‘Start Activity’.
    • The ‘Connection Dialog’ has been renamed ‘Start Activity’.
    • Improved Progress Log window in Start Activity Dialog to show progress status of files being deployed to the remote host machine.
    • Added file menu options to Save Filtered Results and Save Selected Results from an opened report to a new report. Also added context menu option Save Results to save the selected results from the Summary Table or Raw Table to a new report.

    NVIDIA Nsight Compute CLI

    • Added support for exporting filtered results from an imported profile report to a new file using the –export and –import options together.
    • The –kernel-id option now supports regex for specifying the context id and stream id.

For a complete overview of all NVIDIA Nsight™ Compute features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Compute page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2024.3 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

Download 2024.3 Documentation
References