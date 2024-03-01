Nsight Compute 2024.3 - New Features
Updates in 2024.3.0
- Added syntax highlighting support for section and rule files when open these as a new document. These documents now support edit, save (ctrl + s), text search (ctrl + f), zoom in (ctrl + mouse scroll down), zoom out (ctrl + mouse scroll up) functionalities.
- In Source Comparison document, added synchronized horizontal scrolling support across both sides for frozen columns.
- Added hyperlinks for section and rule files in the Metric Selection tool window.
- Improved Inline Table source syntax highlighting.
- The ‘Connect’ button has been renamed to ‘Start Activity’.
- The ‘Connection Dialog’ has been renamed ‘Start Activity’.
- Improved Progress Log window in Start Activity Dialog to show progress status of files being deployed to the remote host machine.
- Added file menu options to Save Filtered Results and Save Selected Results from an opened report to a new report. Also added context menu option Save Results to save the selected results from the Summary Table or Raw Table to a new report.
- Added support for exporting filtered results from an imported profile report to a new file using the –export and –import options together.
- The –kernel-id option now supports regex for specifying the context id and stream id.
