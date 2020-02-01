Nsight Compute 2020.2 - New Features

New Application Replay complements the Kernel Replay activity
(See the Super Computing 2020 spotlight on these replay modes)


Updates in 2020.2.1:

General
  • Support for CUDA Toolkit 11.1 Update 1 was added.
Resolved Issues
  • Fixed several issues related to auto-profiling in the UI.
  • Fixed a metric collection issue when profiling kernels on different GPU architectures with application replay.
  • Fixed a performance problem related to profiling large process trees.
  • Fixed that occupancy charts would not render correctly when comparing against baselines.
  • Fixed that no memory metrics were shown on the Source page for LDGSTS instructions.
  • Fixed the automatic sorting on the Summary and Raw pages.
  • Fixed an issue that would cause the NVIDIA Nsight Compute CLI to consume too much memory when importing or printing reports.
  • Long kernel names are now elided in the Details page source hot spot tables.
  • Fixed that function names in the Resources tool window were demangled differently.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2020.2.0 has been released with the following update:

General
  • Added support for the NVIDIA Ampere GA102 and GA104 GPU architectures.
  • Support for CUDA Toolkit 11.1 was added.
  • Added support for application replay (documentation, spotlight video) to collect metric results across multiple application runs, instead of replaying individual kernels.
  • Added new launch__device_id metric.
NVIDIA Nsight Compute
  • Updated menu and toolbar layout.
NVIDIA Nsight Compute CLI
  • CLI output now shows NVTX payload information.
  • CSV output now shows NVTX states.
  • Added a new --replay-mode option to select the mechanism used for replaying a kernel launch multiple times.
  • Added a new --kill option to terminate the application once all requested kernels were profiled.
  • Added a new --log-file option to decide the output stream for printing tool output.
  • Added a new --check-exit-code option to decide if the child application exit code should be checked.


For a complete overview of all NVIDIA Nsight™ Compute features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Compute page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2020.2 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

