Nsight Compute 2020.2 - New Features
New Application Replay complements the Kernel Replay activity
(See the Super Computing 2020 spotlight on these replay modes)
Updates in 2020.2.1:
General
- Support for CUDA Toolkit 11.1 Update 1 was added.
Resolved Issues
- Fixed several issues related to auto-profiling in the UI.
- Fixed a metric collection issue when profiling kernels on different GPU architectures with application replay.
- Fixed a performance problem related to profiling large process trees.
- Fixed that occupancy charts would not render correctly when comparing against baselines.
- Fixed that no memory metrics were shown on the Source page for LDGSTS instructions.
- Fixed the automatic sorting on the Summary and Raw pages.
- Fixed an issue that would cause the NVIDIA Nsight Compute CLI to consume too much memory when importing or printing reports.
- Long kernel names are now elided in the Details page source hot spot tables.
- Fixed that function names in the Resources tool window were demangled differently.
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2020.2.0 has been released with the following update:
General
- Added support for the NVIDIA Ampere GA102 and GA104 GPU architectures.
- Support for CUDA Toolkit 11.1 was added.
- Added support for application replay (documentation, spotlight video) to collect metric results across multiple application runs, instead of replaying individual kernels.
- Added new launch__device_id metric.
NVIDIA Nsight Compute
- Updated menu and toolbar layout.
NVIDIA Nsight Compute CLI
- CLI output now shows NVTX payload information.
- CSV output now shows NVTX states.
- Added a new --replay-mode option to select the mechanism used for replaying a kernel launch multiple times.
- Added a new --kill option to terminate the application once all requested kernels were profiled.
- Added a new --log-file option to decide the output stream for printing tool output.
- Added a new --check-exit-code option to decide if the child application exit code should be checked.
