NVIDIA Nsight Compute 1.0

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute is an interactive kernel profiler for CUDA applications. It provides detailed performance metrics and API debugging via a user interface and command line tool. In addition, its baseline feature allows users to compare results within the tool. Nsight Compute provides a customizable and data-driven user interface and metric collection and can be extended with analysis scripts for post-processing results.

Baseline Comparisons Set mutliple baselines - Multiple architures shown above

Compare performance metrics between baselines and the current run Run from NsCompute GUI or from Console Command Line NsCompute GUI provides text for console commands

GUI/Console provide similar features, functionality, output, and reports

CUDA 10.0 Task Graph Profiling Stop at a kernel launch from a graph node

State of graph node shown in resource page

Export graph visualization Source Code Correlation Correlate individual SASS lines and metrics

Shown here with PC Sampling data available in Volta and Turing archictures

Features

Interactive kernel profiler

Profiler report for kernels

Diff’ing results across one or multiple reports using baselines

Fast data collection

Intuitive UI for interactive profiling

Command line operation for manual and automated profiling

Fully customizable reports and rules

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute is freely offered through the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program and as part of the CUDA Toolkit

System Requirements

Supported host operating systems:

Linux x86_64

Windows x86_64

MacOSX

Linux x86_64

Windows x86_64

Pascal: GP10x (excluding GP100)

Volta: GV100

Turing: TU10x

Please use the drivers provided with CUDA Toolkit 10.0 production release or a more recent version.

Documentation

Supported target operating systems for data collection:Supported GPU architecturesDrivers

Nsight Compute Documentation

Support

To provide feedback, request additional features, or report Nsight Compute issues, please use the Developer Forums