NVIDIA Nsight Compute 1.0

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute is an interactive kernel profiler for CUDA applications. It provides detailed performance metrics and API debugging via a user interface and command line tool. In addition, its baseline feature allows users to compare results within the tool. Nsight Compute provides a customizable and data-driven user interface and metric collection and can be extended with analysis scripts for post-processing results.



Baseline Comparisons

  • Set mutliple baselines - Multiple architures shown above
  • Compare performance metrics between baselines and the current run

Run from NsCompute GUI or from Console Command Line

  • NsCompute GUI provides text for console commands
  • GUI/Console provide similar features, functionality, output, and reports

CUDA 10.0 Task Graph Profiling

  • Stop at a kernel launch from a graph node
  • State of graph node shown in resource page
  • Export graph visualization

Source Code Correlation

  • Correlate individual SASS lines and metrics
  • Shown here with PC Sampling data available in Volta and Turing archictures

Features

  • Interactive kernel profiler
  • Profiler report for kernels
  • Diff’ing results across one or multiple reports using baselines
  • Fast data collection
  • Intuitive UI for interactive profiling
  • Command line operation for manual and automated profiling
  • Fully customizable reports and rules

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute is freely offered through the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program and as part of the CUDA Toolkit

System Requirements

Supported host operating systems:

  • Linux x86_64
  • Windows x86_64
  • MacOSX
Supported target operating systems for data collection:
  • Linux x86_64
  • Windows x86_64
Supported GPU architectures
  • Pascal: GP10x (excluding GP100)
  • Volta: GV100
  • Turing: TU10x
Drivers
  • Please use the drivers provided with CUDA Toolkit 10.0 production release or a more recent version.

Documentation

Nsight Compute Documentation

Support

To provide feedback, request additional features, or report Nsight Compute issues, please use the Developer Forums