NVIDIA Nsight Compute 1.0
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute is an interactive kernel profiler for CUDA applications. It provides detailed performance metrics and API debugging via a user interface and command line tool. In addition, its baseline feature allows users to compare results within the tool. Nsight Compute provides a customizable and data-driven user interface and metric collection and can be extended with analysis scripts for post-processing results.
Baseline Comparisons
- Set mutliple baselines - Multiple architures shown above
- Compare performance metrics between baselines and the current run
Run from NsCompute GUI or from Console Command Line
- NsCompute GUI provides text for console commands
- GUI/Console provide similar features, functionality, output, and reports
CUDA 10.0 Task Graph Profiling
- Stop at a kernel launch from a graph node
- State of graph node shown in resource page
- Export graph visualization
Source Code Correlation
- Correlate individual SASS lines and metrics
- Shown here with PC Sampling data available in Volta and Turing archictures
Features
- Interactive kernel profiler
- Profiler report for kernels
- Diff’ing results across one or multiple reports using baselines
- Fast data collection
- Intuitive UI for interactive profiling
- Command line operation for manual and automated profiling
- Fully customizable reports and rules
System Requirements
Supported host operating systems:
- Linux x86_64
- Windows x86_64
- MacOSX
- Linux x86_64
- Windows x86_64
- Pascal: GP10x (excluding GP100)
- Volta: GV100
- Turing: TU10x
- Please use the drivers provided with CUDA Toolkit 10.0 production release or a more recent version.
Documentation
Support
To provide feedback, request additional features, or report Nsight Compute issues, please use the Developer Forums