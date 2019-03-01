Nsight Compute 2019.3

General

Support for CUDA Toolkit 10.1 Update 1

Improved performance and bug fixes

Support for the latest Turing GPUs

Kernel launch context and stream are reported as metrics

PC sampling configuration options are reported as metrics

The default base port for connections to the target changed

Section files support multiple, named Body fields

NvRules allow users to query metrics using any convertible data type

NVIDIA Nsight Compute

Support for filtering kernel launches using their NVTX context

Support for new options to select the connection port range

The Profile activity supports configuring PC sampling parameters

Sections on the Details page support selecting individual bodies

New 'Send Feedback...' button under 'Help' menu

NVIDIA Nsight Compute Command Line Interface

Support for stepping to kernel launches from specific NVTX contexts

Support for new --port and --max-connections options

and options Support for new --sampling-* options to configure PC sampling parameters

options to configure PC sampling parameters Section file errors are reported with --list-sections

A warning is shown if some section files could not be loaded

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2019.3 has been released with the following features and improvements:

For a complete overview of all NVIDIA Nsight™ Compute features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Compute page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2019.3 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

