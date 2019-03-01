Nsight Compute 2019.3
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2019.3 has been released with the following features and improvements:
General
- Support for CUDA Toolkit 10.1 Update 1
- Improved performance and bug fixes
- Support for the latest Turing GPUs
- Kernel launch context and stream are reported as metrics
- PC sampling configuration options are reported as metrics
- The default base port for connections to the target changed
- Section files support multiple, named Body fields
- NvRules allow users to query metrics using any convertible data type
NVIDIA Nsight Compute
- Support for filtering kernel launches using their NVTX context
- Support for new options to select the connection port range
- The Profile activity supports configuring PC sampling parameters
- Sections on the Details page support selecting individual bodies
- New 'Send Feedback...' button under 'Help' menu
NVIDIA Nsight Compute Command Line Interface
- Support for stepping to kernel launches from specific NVTX contexts
- Support for new --port and --max-connections options
- Support for new --sampling-* options to configure PC sampling parameters
- Section file errors are reported with --list-sections
- A warning is shown if some section files could not be loaded
For a complete overview of all NVIDIA Nsight™ Compute features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Compute page.
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2019.3 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.