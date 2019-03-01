Nsight Compute 2019.3

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2019.3 has been released with the following features and improvements:
General
  • Support for CUDA Toolkit 10.1 Update 1
  • Improved performance and bug fixes
  • Support for the latest Turing GPUs
  • Kernel launch context and stream are reported as metrics
  • PC sampling configuration options are reported as metrics
  • The default base port for connections to the target changed
  • Section files support multiple, named Body fields
  • NvRules allow users to query metrics using any convertible data type
NVIDIA Nsight Compute
  • Support for filtering kernel launches using their NVTX context
  • Support for new options to select the connection port range
  • The Profile activity supports configuring PC sampling parameters
  • Sections on the Details page support selecting individual bodies
  • New 'Send Feedback...' button under 'Help' menu
NVIDIA Nsight Compute Command Line Interface
  • Support for stepping to kernel launches from specific NVTX contexts
  • Support for new --port and --max-connections options
  • Support for new --sampling-* options to configure PC sampling parameters
  • Section file errors are reported with --list-sections
  • A warning is shown if some section files could not be loaded


For a complete overview of all NVIDIA Nsight™ Compute features and access to resources, please visit the main Nsight™ Compute page.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Compute 2019.3 is available for download under the NVIDIA Registered Developer Program.

