Nsight Compute 2022.2 - New Features

Resolved Issues

Fixed an issue that caused some tootips to not show up for the charts on the Details page.

Fixed the incorrect reporting of the accessed bytes for LDGSTS (access) traffic in the L1TEX memory table.

Fixed an issue that resulted in an empty view on the Source page after resolving multiple source files at once.

Fixed a failure to connect to remote machines over SSH due to a mismatch in the configuration of data compression.

Fixed a potential failure to profile kernels on multiple devices of the same type of chip. The failure occurred on the attempt to profile on the second device.

General

Added support for the CUDA toolkit 11.7.

Improved performance for profiling and metric query.

Added Linux (aarch64 sbsa) as a supported host platform.

The NVIDIA Nsight Compute CLI stores the command line arguments, which can be viewed in the Session report page.

Added an API to query the version of the Python Report and NvRules interfaces.

Added an API to query the PTX in the Python Report and NvRules interfaces.

NVIDIA Nsight Compute

The Acceleration Structure Viewer allows inspection of acceleration structures built using the OptiX API for debugging and performance optimization.

The Source page column chooser now supports to enable or disable groups of metrics. Note that not all metrics are enabled anymore by default to make the view easier to use.

The Resources tool window now links to the exact target resource instances for CUDA resource types.

resource types. The Resources tool window now shows the instanced nodes for CUDA graphs.

The Resources tool window now shows the loading state and number of loaded functions for CUDA Modules .

. The Resources tool window now shows the graph node enablement state for applicable instanced graph nodes.

The Resources tool window now shows the graph node priorities for instanced kernel graph nodes.

Added regex support in the Next Trigger filter for NVTX based filtering. The Next Trigger filter now considers the NVTX config as a regular expression if the regex: prefix is specified.

filter for NVTX based filtering. The filter now considers the NVTX config as a regular expression if the prefix is specified. Added regex support in the report's Filter Results dialog.

dialog. Added keyboard shortcuts to navigate between the pages in a report.

The behavior for selecting sets and sections is now consistent between the Sections/Rules Info window and the non-interactive profile activity.

NVIDIA Nsight Compute CLI

Added support for collecting sampling-based warp stalls in range replay mode.

Added regex support in NVTX filtering.

The metric type is shown when querying metrics.

Reduced overhead of connecting to the host UI for non-interactive remote profiling sessions.

Fixed issues with persisting the Source page state when collapsing or switching between results.

Fixed an issue that locked GPU clocks were not reset when terminating the NVIDIA Nsight Compute CLI while profiling a kernel.

Fixed issues with selecting and copying text from the Details page tables.

Fixed an issue with opening report files in the UI on MacOSX.

Fixed an issue with the Freeze API option.

