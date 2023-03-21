NVIDIA cuOpt

Vehicle Routing Problem

Consider the Vehicle Routing Problem (VRP), which asks "What is the optimal set of routes for a fleet of vehicles to traverse in order to deliver to a given set of customers?" It generalizes the well-known traveling salesman problem (TSP).



Operations Research (OR) and logistics issues at greater scale are incredibly compute intensive with massive operational costs. As the number of destinations increases, the corresponding number of roundtrips surpasses the capabilities of even the fastest supercomputers.



With 10 destinations, there can be more than 3 million roundtrip permutations and combinations. With 15 destinations, the number of possible routes could exceed a trillion.



Adjusting for changes in these parameters due to inclement weather, a driver out sick, vehicle maintenance, and new orders greatly increases the scope of the problem.