NVIDIA AI Workbench
Develop and deploy generative AI and GPU-enabled machine learning solutions anywhere.
NVIDIA AI Workbench is an enterprise-ready toolkit for developing AI and machine learning projects from open-source models and software on your choice of GPU-enabled systems.
Get Beta Access
Benefits
Up and Running in Minutes
Be up and running in minutes with your local GPU on Windows or Ubuntu.
Portability and Reproducibility
Collaborate through GitHub and GitLab with full portability and reproducibility.
Work Between Systems
Migrate work between systems, local or cloud, in a few clicks.
Scale-Out Platforms
Push to scale-out platforms for effortless laptop-to-cloud workflows
Optimize Costs and Security
Optimize costs and security by controlling where you develop and compute.
Roadmap of Beta Features Versus General Availability (GA) Features
AI Workbench has progressed from command-line interface (CLI)-only to a rich desktop app experience—all while adding feature richness for Windows, Linux, and macOS environments. The upcoming GA release will add functionality beyond the beta release in addition to improvements learned from the beta.
Learn More in the User Guide
Get a quick understanding of AI Workbench, how it’s installed, and the environments it supports.
Visit User Guide