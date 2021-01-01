NVIDIA Rivermax NVIDIA® Rivermax® offers a unique IP-based solution for any media and data streaming use case.

Rivermax leverages NVIDIA ConnectX® and BlueField DPU hardware streaming acceleration technology that enables direct data transfers to and from the GPU, delivering best-in-class throughput and latency with minimal CPU utilization for streaming workloads.

Rivermax is the only fully-virtualized streaming solution that complies with the stringent timing and traffic flow requirement of the SMPTE ST 2110-21 specification.

DeepStream SDK NVIDIA’s DeepStream SDK delivers a complete streaming analytics toolkit for AI-based multi-sensor processing, video, audio, and image understanding.

DeepStream is for vision AI developers, software partners, startups, and OEMs building IVA apps and services.

NVIDIA Optical Flow SDK Optical Flow SDK exposes the latest hardware capability of Turing and Ampere GPUs dedicated to computing the relative motion of pixels between images. The hardware uses sophisticated algorithms to yield highly accurate flow vectors, robust to frame-to-frame intensity variations, and track the true object motion.

