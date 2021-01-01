Developer Resources for Media and Entertainment
Explore a hub of SDKs, resources, and news for developers working in the M&E industry.
Platforms
NVIDIA Omniverse
NVIDIA Omniverse™ is a scalable, multi-GPU real-time reference development platform for 3D simulation and design collaboration based on Pixar's Universal Scene Description and NVIDIA RTX™ technology.
NVIDIA AI Enterprise
NVIDIA AI Enterprise is an end-to-end, cloud-native suite of AI and data analytics software, optimized, certified, and supported by NVIDIA to run on VMware vSphere with NVIDIA-Certified Systems™. It includes key enabling technologies from NVIDIA for rapid deployment, management, and scaling AI workloads in the modern hybrid cloud.
NVIDIA Jetson
NVIDIA Jetson™ is the world's leading platform for autonomous machines and other embedded applications. It includes Jetson modules, which are small form-factor, high-performance computers, the NVIDIA JetPack™ SDK for accelerating software, and an ecosystem with sensors, SDKs, services, and products to speed up development.
NVIDIA RTX
The industry's most critically acclaimed feature films require the latest technological advancements – from mobile and desktop, to data center and cloud. NVIDIA RTX professional solutions work behind the scenes to give you the precision and power to tell remarkable stories.
Applications and SDKs
CUDA
CUDA® is a parallel computing platform and programming model developed by NVIDIA for general computing on graphical processing units (GPUs). With CUDA, developers can dramatically speed up computing applications by harnessing the power of GPUs.
Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS)
NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) is a deep learning neural network that boosts frame rates and generates sharp images.
NVIDIA TensorRT
NVIDIA® TensorRT™ is an SDK for high-performance deep learning inference. It includes a deep learning inference optimizer and runtime that delivers low latency and high throughput for deep learning inference applications.
NVIDIA Maxine
NVIDIA Maxine is a GPU-accelerated SDK with state-of-the-art AI features for developers to build virtual collaboration and content creation applications such as video conferencing and live streaming.
DeepStream SDK
NVIDIA’s DeepStream SDK delivers a complete streaming analytics toolkit for AI-based multi-sensor processing, video, audio, and image understanding.
DeepStream is for vision AI developers, software partners, startups, and OEMs building IVA apps and services.
NVIDIA Optical Flow SDK
Optical Flow SDK exposes the latest hardware capability of Turing and Ampere GPUs dedicated to computing the relative motion of pixels between images. The hardware uses sophisticated algorithms to yield highly accurate flow vectors, robust to frame-to-frame intensity variations, and track the true object motion.
NVIDIA Triton Inference Server
NVIDIA Triton™ Inference Server delivers fast and scalable AI in production. Open-source inference serving software, Triton Inference Server, streamlines AI inference by enabling teams to deploy trained AI models from any framework and on any GPU- or CPU-based infrastructure (cloud, data center, or edge).
NVIDIA Video Codec SDK
Video Codec SDK is a comprehensiveAPI set, including high-performance tools, samples, and documentation for hardware-accelerated video encode and decode on Windows and Linux.
NVIDIA Riva
NVIDIA Riva is a GPU-accelerated SDK for building Speech AI applications customized for your use case and delivering real-time performance.
NVIDIA OptiX Ray Tracing Engine
OptiX is an application framework for achieving optimal ray tracing performance on the GPU. It provides a simple, recursive, and flexible pipeline for accelerating ray tracing algorithms. Bring the power of NVIDIA GPUs to your ray tracing applications with programmable intersection, ray generation, and shading.
NanoVDB
NanoVDB adds real-time rendering GPU support for OpenVDB. OpenVDB is the Academy Award-winning industry-standard data structure and toolset used for manipulating volumetric effects.
Pixar Universal Scene Description (USD)
Universal Scene Description (USD) is an easily extensible, open-source 3D scene description and file format developed by Pixar for content creation and interchange among different tools.
Material Definition Language (MDL)
The NVIDIA MDL SDK is a set of tools to integrate MDL support into rendering applications. It contains components for loading, inspecting, editing of material definitions as well as compiling MDL functions to GLSL, HLSL, Native x86, PTX and LLVM-IR. With the NVIDIA MDL SDK, any physically based renderer can easily add support for MDL and join the MDL eco-system.
Nvdiffrast
Nvdiffrast is a PyTorch/TensorFlow library that provides high-performance primitive operations for rasterization-based differentiable rendering.
NVIDIA HairWorks
NVIDIA HairWorks enables advanced simulation and rendering techniques for richer hair and fur.
NVIDIA PhysX System Software
NVIDIA® PhysX® is a scalable multi-platform physics simulation solution that brings high-performance and precision accuracy to industrial simulation.
NVIDIA WaveWorks
NVIDIA WaveWorks delivers cinematic-quality ocean simulation for interactive applications.
NVIDIA Texture Tools Exporter
NVIDIA Texture Tools Exporter creates highly compressed texture files directly from image sources.
NVIDIA Quadro Sync
NVIDIA® Quadro® Sync solutions enable the creation of dazzling ultra-high resolution, perfectly synchronized displays to meet the visualization and presentation needs across industries.
NVIDIA Reflex
NVIDIA Reflex is a suite of technologies that measures, analyzes, and reduces system latency.
NVIDIA Real-Time Denoiser (NRD)
NVIDIA Real-Time Denoisers (NRD) is a noise removal technology for image noise generated from lighting, shadow, and ray-traced sources.
RTX Direct Illumination (RTXDI)
NVIDIA RTX™ Direct Illumination (RTXDI) automatically renders millions of realistic dynamic lights and shadows.
RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI)
NVIDIA RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI) renders multi-bounce lighting instantly with accurate indirect lighting.
NVIDIA HBAO+ Technology
HBAO+ improves upon existing Ambient Occlusion techniques to add richer, more detailed and realistic shadows around objects that occlude rays of light.
NVIDIA VRWorks
VRWorks is a comprehensive suite of APIs, libraries, and engines that enable application and headset developers to create amazing virtual reality experiences. VRWorks enables a new level of presence by bringing physically realistic visuals, sound, touch interactions, and simulated environments to virtual reality.
NVIDIA CloudXR SDK
CloudXR is NVIDIA's solution for streaming virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) content from any OpenVR XR application on a remote server—cloud, data center, or edge. The CloudXR streaming solution includes NVIDIA RTX™ hardware, NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation (vWS) drivers, and the CloudXR software development kit (SDK).
GPUDirect RDMA
Designed specifically for the needs of GPU acceleration, GPUDirect RDMA provides direct communication between NVIDIA GPUs in remote systems. This eliminates the system CPUs and the required buffer copies of data via the system memory, resulting in 10X better performance.
NVIDIA Rivermax
NVIDIA® Rivermax® offers a unique IP-based solution for any media and data streaming use case.
Rivermax leverages NVIDIA ConnectX® and BlueField DPU hardware streaming acceleration technology that enables direct data transfers to and from the GPU, delivering best-in-class throughput and latency with minimal CPU utilization for streaming workloads.
Rivermax is the only fully-virtualized streaming solution that complies with the stringent timing and traffic flow requirement of the SMPTE ST 2110-21 specification.
NVIDIA Mosaic
Whether you want to see your work across multiple displays or project your ideas in 4K, you can with NVIDIA Mosaic™ multi-display technology. With NVIDIA Mosaic, you can easily span any application across up to 16 high-resolution panels or projectors from a single system, conveniently treating the multiple displays as a single desktop, without application software changes or visual artifacts.
Warp and Blend
Warp and Blend are interfaces exposed in NVAPI for warping (image geometry corrections) and blending (intensity and black level adjustment) a single display output or multiple display outputs.
NVIDIA Performance Primitives (NPP)
The NVIDIA Performance Primitives (NPP) library provides GPU-accelerated image, video, and signal processing functions that perform up to 30x faster than CPU-only implementations. With over 5,000 primitives for image and signal processing, you can easily perform tasks such as color conversion, image compression, filtering, thresholding and image manipulation.
NVIDIA GPUDirect
NVIDIA GPUDirect® is a family of technologies, part of Magnum IO, that enhances data movement and access for NVIDIA data center GPUs. Using GPUDirect, network adapters and storage drives can directly read and write to/from GPU memory, eliminating unnecessary memory copies, decreasing CPU overheads and reducing latency, resulting in significant performance improvements.
Virtual GPU (vGPU)
NVIDIA virtual GPU (vGPU) software enables powerful GPU performance for workloads ranging from graphics-rich virtual workstations to data science and AI, enabling IT to leverage the management and security benefits of virtualization as well as the performance of NVIDIA GPUs required for modern workloads. Installed on a physical GPU in a cloud or enterprise data center server, NVIDIA vGPU software creates virtual GPUs that can be shared across multiple virtual machines, accessed by any device, anywhere.
NVIDIA DOCA SDK
NVIDIA® DOCA™ is the key to unlocking the potential of the NVIDIA BlueField® data processing unit (DPU) to offload, accelerate, and isolate data center workloads. With DOCA, developers can program the data center infrastructure of tomorrow by creating software-defined, cloud-native, DPU-accelerated services with zero-trust protection to address the increasing performance and security demands of modern data centers.
NVIDIA Holoscan for Media
Realize the future of broadcast with Holoscan for Media, an IP-based platform architecture that is neutral, flexible, hybrid, and software-defined for developing and deploying broadcast applications.
Developer Tools
NVAPI
NVAPI is NVIDIA's core software development kit that allows direct access to NVIDIA GPUs and drivers on all windows platforms. In addition, NVAPI provides support for categories of operations that range beyond the scope of those found in familiar graphics APIs such as DirectX and OpenGL
Nsight
NVIDIA Nsight™ is a collection of applications for building, debugging, profiling, and developing software that utilizes NVIDIA hardware.
Nsight Deep Learning Designer
Nsight DL Designer is an integrated development environment that helps developers efficiently design and develop deep neural networks for in-app inference.
NVIDIA Nsight Aftermath SDK
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Aftermath SDK is a simple library you integrate into your D3D12 or Vulkan game’s crash reporter to generate GPU "mini-dumps" when a TDR or exception occurs.
Partner Tools
Unreal Engine
Unreal Engine is a real-time 3D creation platform developed by Epic Games that’s used to make photorealistic visuals and immersive experiences.
Unity
Unity is a real-time development platform developed by Unity Technologies that’s used to make interactive 2D and 3D experiences.
Vulkan
Vulkan is a new-generation graphics and compute open-standard API created by the Khronos Group that provides high-efficiency, cross-platform access to modern GPUs.
DirectX
DirectX is a Microsoft graphics API for the development of real-time graphics that also codifies NVIDIA RTX technologies.
Additional Programs And Resources
Access Developer Resources
The NVIDIA Developer Program provides the advanced tools and training needed to successfully build applications on all NVIDIA technology platforms. This includes access to hundreds of SDKs, a network of like-minded developers in our community forums, and more.
Get Technical Training
The NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) offers hands-on training in AI, accelerated computing, and accelerated data science to solve real-world problems. Powered by GPUs in the cloud, training is available as self-paced, online courses or live, instructor-led workshops.
Accelerate Your Startup
NVIDIA Inception—an acceleration platform for AI, data science, and high-performance computing (HPC) startups—supports over 9,000 startups worldwide with go-to-market support, expertise, and technology. Startups get access to training through the DLI, preferred pricing on hardware, and invitations to exclusive networking events.
